The Appalachian Opera Theatre and the Appalachian Symphony Orchestra present "The Tender Land," an opera by American composer Aaron Copland. The fully staged production and live orchestra are made up of students from Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music.
The opera performance will be at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Tickets will be $5 for students and $15 for non-students and can be purchased through the Appalachian Theatre website. For seating questions or inquiries, please contact the Appalachian Theatre Box Office at (828) 865-3000.
Show times include:
Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm
Friday, April 8 at 7:30pm
Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm
Sunday, April 10 at 3:00pm
Sung in English, "The Tender Land" covers an eventful day in the life of an American farm family, honoring the decisions and struggles of everyday people through the dramatic medium of opera. The score is typical of Aaron Copland’s compositional style in its romantically folk-driven melodies and rhythmic brightness.
On the eve of her high school graduation in the Great Depression, Laurie Moss meets a young drifter at a party in her home. While her family is tense about the newcomer, the spark of romance provokes new ambitions and worries in Laurie, setting in motion changes that will challenge her family and alter the course of her future.
The opera is directed by Dr. Gennard Lombardozzi, Assistant Professor of Voice and Opera, and the Appalachian Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Régulo Stabilito, Visiting Director of Orchestral Activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.