MILLS RIVER — Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), Boone’s original brewery dedicated to community, philanthropy, and sustainability, has announced the grand opening of a new Mills River taproom, its first location outside of Boone. The new taproom and restaurant is located at 46 North Mills River Road, minutes from the entrance to Pisgah National Forest and its popular hiking and mountain biking trails. The grand opening celebration will take place Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 and will feature live music, special limited edition pint glasses, and the brewery’s distinctive laidback Southern hospitality.
The new taproom opens at a pivotal time for Appalachian Mountain Brewery, following the recent announcement that the original founders Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber had purchased the brewery and cidery back from Anheuser-Busch. The brewers also just returned from the 2023 World Beer Cup, where they won Gold in the Golden or Blonde category (for Boone Creek Blonde Ale) and Silver in the American-Style Lager category (for their Down South Lager).
