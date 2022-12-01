BOONE – From Nov. 25 to 27, Appalachian Mountain Brewery celebrated the upcoming holiday season with its annual holiday market.
Local artisans, crafters and small businesses gathered at the AMB to commune with shoppers and sell their goods. People shopped for holiday gifts and sipped on ciders and brews while watching the US vs. England World Cup soccer match. The band Ruby Goose also played music as people shopped on Saturday.
An estimated 400 people attended during the three-day event.
AMB events coordinator Kassandra Villanueva collaborated with Chris Zieber, one of the cofounders of AMB, for the event. They said they were excited to get the community together for holiday shopping, Villanueva said.
Impacting and supporting local businesses is a goal of AMB and the holiday market is a way for AMB to help achieve that goal.
“Small businesses that attended the Holiday Market were able to market themselves to a new groups, both local patrons, and tourists that are in town for the holidays that they wouldn’t have been able to connect with otherwise. Our mission focuses on supporting and building relationships with the community, and one of the first places we can start is by supporting small businesses,” Villanueva said.
Due to the success of this year’s market, and the impact on those that participated, the market will return next year as well. AMB plans to expand the number of vendors for next year.
