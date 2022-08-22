BOONE — Multiple High Country artists worked together to create new paintings, a mural and demonstration for the people who reside at the senior living center Appalachian Brian Estates.
High Country Plein Air Painters and artist Mary Deal Deal collaborated with Appalachian Brian Estates through the dedication of lifetime art educator, Allise Whitworth. Whitworth is a member in the High Countries Plein Air Painters, whose mother-in-law lives at the senior facility. She noticed the dining room in the living center had very little art on the walls. Whitworth discussed a gallery with the director, and got it approved.
The senior center approved four shows from the High Country Plein Air Painters this year. Whitworth collaborated with the activities director to create congruency with the centers art classes and the art in the exhibition.
“If there’s a lighthouse in this exhibition for instance, they might all paint lighthouses. If one of the artists that’s in the exhibit paints with a palette knife, the activities director will do some paintings with a palette knife with them the next week. So we’re trying to incorporate and play off of each other,” Whitworth said.
Three of the artists from the High Country Plein Air Painters volunteered to give live demonstrations to the people living at the center.
Karin Neuvirth is one of the artists that volunteered to do a demonstration. Neuvirth’s work has been shown at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock. Neuvirth uses a palette knife to paint her plein air paintings, so naturally her demonstration will include using a palette knife. Residents participating in the class will each use a palette knife to add to a single painting that will eventually be hung with the rest of the gallery.
“She’s not painting with a brush, which is good for the residents, because a lot of people, human beings in general, will say if they see a paintbrush, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, I can’t.’ But you see we’ve changed the tool. And so they might be more open to painting with a knife. It’s an accident to challenge their brain a little bit more,” Whitworth said.
Cara Hayes is a featured artist at the senior center, and a member of High Country Plein Air Painters. Three of Hayes’ paintings will be on display at the exhibit. Her paintings are of a lighthouse, a botanical specimen and big leaf Mongolia.
Mary Carver Deal is the artist in charge of the mural being painted outside of the living center. Deal is a former Appalachian University student, who graduated this May. She used the painting of the mural as a part of her internship for her bachelor’s in fine arts.
When Deal originally approached this project, she was expecting a smaller interior wall. To her surprise, Deal accepted a mural that is 100 yards long.
“I did have this baby sketch in this sketchbook and I was ready to go and I was so excited. I get out there and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, okay. All right.’ Well, being the ambitious person than I am, I was like I absolutely want to do it. Perfect. Looks great. A football field? Easy,” Deal said.
Deal then proceeded to fundraise to pay for the supplies to paint the mural. She raised nearly $3,000 by herself to complete this project.
“I started doing native flowers to the Appalachian Mountains because a lot of the people that live in the estates are from the Appalachian Mountains. So, we picked native flowers and trees and things that are native to North Carolina and from this region. And then I sent out a survey and I was like ‘What do you guys want to see?’ And that’s when people started sending me pictures of their dogs,” Deal said.
Deal is still adding the finishing touches to the mural, and as people get new pets she happily adds them to the mural.
Deal spent around 400 hours completing the bulk of the painting. In that time some residents would sit and watch her paint, and some would walk their dogs and come speak with her. However there was one resident that interacted with Deal daily.
“I brought my dog every day. My dog does well off leash and he kind of just wandered around and hung out with me while I painted. This gentleman was so nice and every single day he’d walked past me and you say the exact same thing, just like the day before, and but he would pick up a stick and try to throw the stick for my dog. My dog doesn’t like sticks, he likes rocks. He never remembered me and every for like two or three days I had to be like ‘he doesn’t really like sticks. Here try this rock’ Well, after the third day, he walks out and he’s telling me ‘Oh, this is just beautiful to my whole little slice of heaven.’ It’s the same thing he told me every day anyway, and he sat down on the little step where she sat down every day near the field where the dog was playing and he picked up a rock. He started to remember that the dog wanted a rock. He didn’t remember who I was. He told me the same thing every day and asked me what my name was, but he knew my dog loves rocks,” Deal said.
The gallery and mural are being shown at Appalachian Brian Estates, and dogs and handprints are still being painted.
