BOONE — The Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University is hosting a 10-hour intensive workshop on implementing live sound in theatre June 16 and 17 as the 2022 Appalachian Summer Theatre Education Program (AppSTEP). This year’s program covers topics including mixer boards, wired and wireless microphones, working with live sound, speaker basics, and an introduction to recording and editing sound.
This two-day program is designed for pre-service and licensed theater teachers and practitioners who wish to gain further knowledge in theater education topics.
AppSTEP explores content in exciting ways by combining practical and creative elements, allowing participants to refresh and renew their skills as theatre artists. Instructors and specialists provide stimulating and engaging small group sessions on how to do and how to teach theatre.
Tony Angelini, guest artist for 2022 AppSTEP, has designed with some of the best companies in the United States, including The Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Ford’s Theatre, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the San Diego Rep, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Florida Studio Theatre, and Barter Theatre. In New York, he has worked with Hip Pocket Productions, Turtle Shell Productions, O Productions, and The Manhattan Arts Institute. Tony is also the resident sound designer for The Andrew Keegan Theatre Company, has contributed articles to Pro-Audio Review magazine, and has two albums available on iTunes. He is a member of The Dramatist Guild and USA Local 829.
For teachers, AppSTEP provides a convenient and affordable method of gaining professional development and continuing education units. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate for hours of participation, which may be used for CEU or PD credit with prior approval from an arts education coordinator. Licensure renewal candidates must check with a local school system to determine what coursework and documentation is required before applying. There is no formal academic or college transcript credit available through this program at this time.
For more information on AppSTEP, or to register email hensleyg@appstate.edu and visit https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/academics/learning-beyond-classroom/appstep.
