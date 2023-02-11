T&D _The Moors_ Photo 1 - Credit Lynn Willis.jpeg

Alex Rowland, Alexa Nemitz and Clay Cooper during a scene in “The Moors.”

 Photo by Lynn Willis courtesy App State Department of Theatre and Dance

BOONE — The Department of Theatre and Dance at Appalachian State University is one of only four programs in the entire southeastern United States chosen to participate in the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

This prestigious national theater program involves more than 18,000 students from across the nation with the goal to recognize and celebrate the work done at the college theatre level.

T&D _The Moors_ Photo 2 - Credit Lynn Willis.jpeg

Charlotte Nease and Clay Cooper during a scene in The Moors.
T&D _The Moors_ Photo 3 - Credit Lynn Willis.jpeg

Elonie Quick and Alexa Nemitz in The Moors.
T&D _The Moors_ Photo 4 - Credit Lynn Willis.jpeg

Alexa Nemitz and Mackenzie Boone in The Moors.
T&D _The Moors_ Photo 5 - Credit Lynn Willis.jpeg

Alexa Nemitz and Mackenzie Boone in The Moors.

