BOONE — Matt Scott, an expert in digital storytelling and climate solutions communications, will be the next speaker in Appalachian State University’s University Forum Lecture Series, which brings nationally prominent speakers to the university, with a goal of enlivening dialogue on a variety of issues.
Scott’s talk, “Your Story is Your Climate Solutions Superpower: Accelerating Climate Solutions Through Storytelling,” will be held Tuesday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 420 of the Plemmons Student Union (Parkway Ballroom).
Employing both vision and strategy, Scott is a climate communicator whose work counters climate “doomism” in powerful ways. As noted by Scott, many individuals struggle to imagine how they can participate in climate action as professionals and community members. Scott maintains anyone can take action that is meaningful to their communities and to the world.
Scott has an academic background in business administration and marketing from George Washington University. He has reached nearly half a billion people through his digital storytelling career. As director of storytelling and engagement at Project Drawdown, Scott focuses on bringing many voices to the table as the organization works to develop science-based solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the level at which they are steadily declining worldwide.
In addition to Scott’s public address, this event will also feature a small-scale showcase of creative work by App State students. Students from a playwriting course in the Department of Theatre and Dance will perform short plays as the speaker’s opening act, and event participants will have the opportunity to browse an exhibit of visual artwork made by App State students.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.