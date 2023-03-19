VALLE CRUCIS — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services (IHHS) at Appalachian State University has opened registration for the 12th annual seven-mile local road race The Cub, scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

The Cub winds through the beautiful Valle Crucis countryside, and all race proceeds benefit community outreach programs sponsored by IHHS, including Girls on the Run of the High Country and the Hub for Autism and Neurodiversity.

