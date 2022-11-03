BOONE– Student at App State are exploring digital design and fabrication technology.
How are digital tools being utilized and taught by contemporary artists, designers and architects? How do these tools both facilitate and influence the work being produced in these fields?
A group of App State faculty have come together to answer those questions, and they will be presenting their work at the “Transformations” exhibition at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from Nov. 4 — May 6, 2023.
The faculty group, called App DigiFab, come from diverse disciplines, but have a shared passion to explore digital design and fabrication technology. Originally, the group explored the professional and educational use of computer-aided design, but later expanded to other digital fabrication hardware used for three-dimensional design, visualization, and fabrication.
App DigiFab includes educators from the Departments of Art, Applied Design, and Sustainable Technology & the Built Environment. The connecting link between the participants is the use of digital tools for creative work and problem solving.
While the tools may be similar (including 3D modeling software, 3D printers, CNC machines, etc.), the application of those tools varies greatly between fields.
This passion for digital fabrication is the driver for the Transformations exhibit. The goal is to create an exhibition which highlights that diversity in both subject matter and formal output. This will range from two-dimensional images to sculptural objects.
Each artist will present one new original work, developed for this exhibition. Each of those works will have an accompanying explanatory piece.
These may include: a poster showing the development and process(es) behind the work, a video showing the inspiration and technology used to make the work, and/or samples of developmental steps in making the work. The goal is to show new experimental work, and to connect the dots from concept to execution for a gallery viewer, illuminating the methods behind the magic.
This group of educators has been working together for the past two years to collectively learn new software and share tools and techniques related to digital fabrication and generative design technology. This will be their first exhibition as a group, and they are looking forward to sharing their work with the world.
