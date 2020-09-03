LINVILLE — The large outdoor sculptures displayed at Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery often attract the public’s attention. But last week, the business drew attention from the Charlotte PBS station, WTVI, which interviewed sculptors Carol and Ethan Peverall. The father and son sculpture team create works of natural stone and their engaging art has been much admired at the Anvil Arts Gardens over the last four years.
Sculptures created by the Peveralls often begin with inspiration from ancient stones quarried from our local mountains and many include rock found along the Toe River. The Peverall’s work aspires to highlight the beauty of their material as they express a clear artistic intent in each of their sculptures. These sculptures have an honesty and clarity in their expression and execution, and their material is a strong draw for many admirers. The art may stem from a sketch or spark from one or two inspirational elements and then come to fruition in a finished work that can weigh over 6,000 pounds and range from life size to ten feet tall.
The Peverall’s sculpture can be found gracing many private gardens, corporate settings and public installations, including one in the town of Statesville. The duo recently installed a large commissioned project in the San Francisco area and keep busy creating individual sculptures of their own artistic inspirations.
The interview with artist Carl and Ethan Peverall will also feature a visit to the artists’ riverside studio and is schedule to be shown on WTVI sometime this fall. Viewers will get a glimpse into the creative and practical process of creating stone sculptures. In the meantime take an opportunity to visit the Perverall’s finished works currently on display at Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery.
The gallery and gardens are open to the public Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Other times are available by appointment.
