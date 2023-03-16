unnamed-3.png

BEECH MOUNTAIN — North Carolina’s Beech Mountain Resort is pleased to announce the return of its annual outdoor concert series this summer.

This year, programming will take place on June 10 through Aug 12. June 10 will feature The Revivalists with Son Little, July 15 will feature Lee with Langhorne Slim, and Aug. 12 will feature Grace Potter with Morgan Wade.

