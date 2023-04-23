SPRUCE PINE — Fire on the Mountain Blacksmith Festival will return to Spruce Pine on Saturday, April 29. Through a combined effort from Toe River Arts, Penland School of Craft and Spruce Pine Main Street, the festival will close the 16th annual blacksmith exhibition at the Kokol Gallery in Spruce Pine.
This annual exhibition features work by local blacksmiths and smiths from around the country. The gallery is open from March 25 to April 29 on Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition offers blacksmiths the opportunity to show their work in a gallery environment and in a community that has a long history of blacksmithing.
The festival contains blacksmith demonstrations, vendor booths, youth and adult “forge-offs”, kid’s activities, food and more. Located on Lower Street in downtown Spruce Pine, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
“It’s really about celebrating the craft of forging and blacksmithing,” said Alena Applerose with Toe River Arts. “We have a lot of really talented folks working with metals nearby.”
This year, the festival recognizes Rick Smith as the featured blacksmith artist. Smith has been teaching at Southern Illinois University since 1997. He is known for his research in laminated and forge-welded steel, patterned surface treatments and large-scale repousse in both functional and sculptural applications.
Smith has taught workshops at craft schools, institutions and universities all over the world and has been exhibited nationally and internationally. He will be demonstrating at the festival along with featured demonstrators Adam Atkinson from Penland, NC, Frankie Flood from Boone, NC, Glen Gardner from Pittsburgh, Pa., Lisa Geertsen from Murphysboro, Ill. and Jason Knight from Tennessee.
The evening before the festival there will be a closing reception at Toe River Arts’ Kokol Gallery from 5:30 to 7 p.m., where cash prizes and awards will be announced. Smith will be speaking at 7 p.m. in the upstairs gallery. The closing reception is open to the public and is a great space to see who is participating and connect with the artists.
