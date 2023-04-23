SPRUCE PINE — Fire on the Mountain Blacksmith Festival will return to Spruce Pine on Saturday, April 29. Through a combined effort from Toe River Arts, Penland School of Craft and Spruce Pine Main Street, the festival will close the 16th annual blacksmith exhibition at the Kokol Gallery in Spruce Pine.

This annual exhibition features work by local blacksmiths and smiths from around the country. The gallery is open from March 25 to April 29 on Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition offers blacksmiths the opportunity to show their work in a gallery environment and in a community that has a long history of blacksmithing.

