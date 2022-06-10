WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will be co-presenting with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music to bring an evening of top-tier bluegrass to Ashe County. Taking the Ashe Civic Center stage is Darren Nicholson, Audie Blaylock, Marc Pruett, and Reed Jones on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Darren Nicholson is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is also a Grammy nominee, recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, and founding member of Balsam Range - alongside banjoist Marc Pruett. Pruett is a Grammy award winner, and received an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Western Carolina University in 2010 in recognition of his many achievements as a professional musician.
Audie Blaylock is an American singer, guitarist, mandolinist, and composer in the bluegrass tradition. His music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series Backroads Gold, and he is also a Grammy nominee and multiple IBMA Award winner. In addition to touring internationally as bassist with Blaylock’s group, Audie Blaylock and Redline, Reed Jones is a photographer, musical preservationist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and an accomplished writer and songwriter.
“Audie, Reed and Marc play a very rare kind of bluegrass that I like to refer to as ‘next level’ or ‘otherworldly,’” Nicholson enthuses. “When it comes to this kind of tradition and drive, there aren’t words to describe the excitement and intensity these shows will bring.”
The Ashe County Arts Council is excited to partner with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music to bring a diverse line-up of music to Ashe County and enhance the Arts Council’s community programming at the Ashe Civic Center.
The mission of Mountain Home Music is to celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts, including music, singing, storytelling, and dance. Mountain Home Music strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences.
“The mission of MHM is in line with the Arts Council’s mission and seemed like a perfect partnership to create more programming opportunities in Ashe County,” stated Joni Ray, the Arts Council Executive Director.
Tickets are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org and are $20 adults and $5 students. Tickets will be available at the door. Concessions will start at 6:15 p.m., auditorium doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert is at 7:30 p.m. For more information call 336-846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
