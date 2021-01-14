The crew of the History Channel’s hit show “American Pickers” is set to return to North and South Carolina in March. The show follows host Mike Wolf and Frank Fritz as they travel the backroads of America in search of valuable antiques.
According to a press release issued by Cinieflix Media, “Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”
Currently, the production company is looking for leads that may help them find new and exciting collections throughout the state. The show’s host hopes to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items and give historically significant items a new lease on life.
The production company states that filming in North Carolina this March will be dependent on COVID-19 conditions.
“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in North Carolina this March, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”
Those who have, or know someone who has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques and are interested in participating in the show can send the American Pickers their names, phone number, locations and a collection of the collection including photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com. You can also reach out to the show by calling (855) 653-7878. American Pickers can also be found on social media a www.facebook.com/AmericanPickers.
