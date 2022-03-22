BOONE — Alliance Bible Fellowship will host Joy Prom on April 9 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for individuals with disabilities.
Joy Prom begins with a red-carpet entrance where guests are announced by name and greeted by volunteers. At the “pamper station” there will be shoe-shining, hair styling, nail painting and make-up. There is an opportunity for guests to get professional photos taken at a photo booth. In previous years, Joy Prom has offered buffet-style dinner, but due to COVID-19 precautions, boxed snacks will be available instead. Dancing and socializing is the main event on the agenda.
On April 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be a dress fitting for guests of Joy Prom to choose a free dress or suit with on-site alterations. Boxed refreshments will be available at the fitting and participants can create crafts to be displayed at the event.
Guest registration remains open and volunteers are still able to apply to participate in the event.
“It’s a fantastic community wide event, we have great volunteers and great guests. And our volunteers are both from our church, Alliance Bible Fellowship, and from around the community and we’ve had people as far away as Morganton and Raleigh,” said Joy Prom coordinator Ronny Wright. “The businesses in town have been very supportive. We’re so appreciative of everybody. Everyone’s just been so generous and great.”
Joy Prom began in 2014 with the most recent event in 2019, having about 200 guests in attendance. The event began as part of Alliance Bible Fellowship’s “special needs ministry.”
“It started back in 2014 with our church. We wanted a way for us to celebrate and minister to people with special needs and their families. And we wanted to like a tangible way to connect with one of the most marginalized groups in society. To let them know how much they’re cared for, by God and by us,” said Wright. “We’re especially excited about connecting this year because the group of people have been very secluded.”
Each guest is required to sign up individually and be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. All guests and chaperones are required to wear a face covering.
Alliance Bible Fellowship also offers what they call Respite Nights. Respite Nights are for children or adults with disabilities and their siblings to build community with volunteers. Respite Nights provide “a large motor area for older kids, a playroom for the younger kids, a sensory area, crafts, a movie, a snack, a respite area for parents and more.”
For more information about Joy Prom visit www.abfboone.com/specialneeds or contact Ronny and Anne Margaret Wright by email at rawright@skybest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.