The 2022 Alair Homes High Country Summer Concert Series will be in downtown Blowing Rock at Memorial Park. This year’s concert series is a food drive for Hunger and Health Coalition’s A Simple Gesture program.
Lemonade for Change will sell lemonade during the concerts. All proceeds of Lemonade for Change contribute to efforts to end homelessness in Watauga County.
The lineup for the series is as follows: Shay Martin Lovette on May 22, Colby Hubble on June 12, Urban Soil on July 17, Chris McGinnis on Aug. 14, Danny Platt on Sept. 11 and Andy Page on Oct. 2.
All concerts will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and will be an opportunity for friends and family to enjoy live music and support the High Country community. There will be a Alair Homes tent for individuals to drop off canned and other nonperishable food items for the Hunger and Health Coalition’s A Simple Gesture program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.