WARRENSVILLE — Thanks to the continued efforts of Ashe County nonprofit organization Shoes For Kids and the continued community support, several Ashe County Middle School students received new shoes last Tuesday.
Shoes For Kids, an organization founded by Martin Little and Melody Rector in 2013, works each year to be able to provide new, brand-name, popular shoes for students in Ashe County that are in need of new, proper-fitting shoes. They spent all day at the middle school on May 9 so each child in need could leave with a new pair of shoes.
“What an exciting day! We want to thank Shoe Carnival, Melody Rector, her niece Chloe Herman, and Martin Little for their generosity. The volunteers set up the room to look like an actual shoe store in a matter of minutes,” Principal Susan Mochen of Ashe County Middle School explained. “Students were given a pass with a specific time so that they did not miss core class time. They were greeted and offered a pair of appropriate fitting shoes of their choice. They were ecstatic!”
Students were very happy to be able to take home a brand new pair of shoes.
“These are the best shoes I have ever gotten. I am going to wear them to school and special occasions only,” one student said.
Not to be left out during all of the happiness and excitement, the middle school students were also extremely polite and appreciative.
“One young man was so excited; he ran out of the room with his new sneakers on only to run back a couple minutes later to thank Melody. Today we met with more than 80 students to surprise them with this gift of new shoes for the summer months,” Mochen said.
