WARRENSVILLE — Thanks to the continued efforts of Ashe County nonprofit organization Shoes For Kids and the continued community support, several Ashe County Middle School students received new shoes last Tuesday.

Shoes For Kids, an organization founded by Martin Little and Melody Rector in 2013, works each year to be able to provide new, brand-name, popular shoes for students in Ashe County that are in need of new, proper-fitting shoes. They spent all day at the middle school on May 9 so each child in need could leave with a new pair of shoes.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.