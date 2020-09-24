For the first time since mid-March, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum has reopened its galleries to the public. The reopening, which occurred on Sept. 22, came following a six-month long pause due to Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 mandate.
Though the reopening was small, the steady stream of visitors trickling into the museum’s galleries was a welcome sight for BRAHM staff who have been eager to show off their exhibits.
“It’s been great, today has been perfect,” said the BRAMH’s director, Lee Carol Giduz. “We’ve had a nice steady stream of people.”
The museum is prepared, however, to host larger crowds while still maintaining proper pandemic protocols. “We are definitely prepared to have larger crowds, because of the size of our building, we have plenty of room even at half capacity,” said Giduz. With capacities listed at the entrance of every room and hand sanitizer strategically placed throughout the building, the BRAHM hopes to serve the community safely. The museum is also requiring masks for visitors at this time.
The museum has carried on during the pandemic, finding new ways to reach their audience in a world where distance is required. Though the museum’s doors have been closed, the BRAHM’s staff have been hard at work.
“The staff has been working for six-months as hard as they ever worked, it’s just been working differently. Like so many places we’ve been doing a lot of virtual and we’ve really expanded our education program,” said Giduz. “Probably the thing we’re most proud of is being able to get art kits out to every child, Kindergarten through second grade. Those went to every child in Watauga County.”
Currently, the museum has on display several exhibits that went up in March, but have yet to be fully seen by the public. One exhibit, for example, is called “Branching Out,” a diverse selection of wooden works from artists across North Carolina. The museum features works from both nationally recognized, and local artist and is free to the public.
The BRAHM, which is located in downtown Blowing Rock is open Tues — Sat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/ or call (828) 295- 9099.
