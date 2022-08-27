BOONE — Jessica Brown is a local artist who has created jewelry, furniture and art from recycled items since 2018.
Brown has always been an artist, even at a young age she was doing whatever she could to create. Her style of up-cycling items to create art started as a necessity for supplies.
In 2018, Brown was working two full-time jobs while balancing her passion and degree of sculpture work and painting. Her passions became a ‘side gig,’ Brown said. While working at restaurants, Brown collected wine corks for her art. Working two full-time jobs took up most of her time, and the found objects began to fill up her house rather than being used.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Brown lost both of her full-time jobs. This forced Brown to charge head first into her art. The resulting business, Upcycle Everything, was created.
“In some ways, it was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I would have probably never been brave enough to take that leap, you know? So, I did. I put all my eggs into the Etsy basket and really started to promote my products online on my website and on my Instagram and Facebook and that sort of thing,” Brown said.
Brown has collected furniture from consignment shops, wine corks from restaurants and skis from working at the slopes in the High Country. Even the most unlikely of objects were turned into something.
“Somebody gave me some maps from App State University last year ... we’re talking thousands of maps that they tossed from the geography department because they had to renew them. They were all old from like the 1990s and 2000s, and they weren’t valid anymore. I got to go and pick those up and those sat in my studio for almost a year and a half or two years, because I wasn’t exactly sure how I wanted to use them. Until all of a sudden one day, you know the little wire cages that come around the champagne? Those spoke to me and I decided those are going to be the baskets for hot air balloons. I use the maps to make these decor hot air balloons,” Brown said.
Brown will find an object that has potential for her art and save it before really having an idea of what it will become. In the case of the hot air balloons, items came to her piece-by-piece before there was a full idea present. Her ideas come to her in quick flashes of inspiration, rather than a meticulously planned out vision. Once the inspiration hits, that is when everything falls into place for Brown and magnificent works of art are sculpted.
Brown’s art helped her make it financially and mentally through the pandemic. When businesses and events began to open up, Brown began to show her work in craft shows and on King Street. Brown’s smaller pieces can be found all over Boone in the Curio Boone vending machines.
