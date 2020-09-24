After a 16-year journey consisting of packing and unpacking, borrowed buildings and real-estate deals gone bad, the Cornerstone Summit Church, a multiethnic church promoting community togetherness in Boone, has found a permanent home. The congregation recently observed the occasion with a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 20, reflecting on how far they have come as a church and the legacy they hope to pass on to future generations.
The journey home for the congregation has been one rife with challenges. During the years, they have been forced to relocate due to highway expansion, dealt with title issues which have dragged on for years and land endeavors that didn’t work out. While researching one potential tract of land for their church outside Boone, for example, the parish made a disheartening discovery: historical evidence of racial redlining. The years of adversity, however, have only strengthened the church’s resolve, as it continues to move forward while gaining a dedicated following within the community.
“Personally, it’s been a lot of stress, a lot of strain,” said the church’s pastor, Reggie Hunt. “I tell everybody, it took 16 years, seven months, and eight days to close on a permanent place, but it speaks of our church’s perseverance; we have a dynamic group of members.”
Beginning in 2004, the foundation of the Cornerstone Summit Church was built on diversity and multi-generationalism, pulling its members from all walks of life and from different corners of the country.
“When we started our church, we started off as an intentional multiethnic church. Our goal was to be intentionally diverse,” said Hunt. “We felt like we were called to reconcile the races, to be bridge builders.”
Today, the church’s worldly outlook continues to attract like-minded people to its congregation, with its membership swelling from 100 to upwards of 600 and new people joining each week via Zoom.
“I’ve always believed a church just shouldn’t be just one nationality. God created us all different for a reason. The beauty of that, to be able to be with different people, is what attracted me back to the church,” said Anthony Brumfield, Cornerstone Summit’s assistant pastor.
With the purchase of their permanent home on Aug. 19, the Cornerstone Summit Church located at 1100 East King Street in Boone, hopes to use their space as a means to continue giving back to the community.
“We have benefited from a lot of other churches and places in town, sharing their space with us,” said Julie Hunt, Reggie Hunt’s wife. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude that we can help other people, and be a place where other people can go. We can give back to the community.”
For more information about the Cornerstone Summit Church, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cstonesummit/. The church can also be reached at (828) 265-3795.
