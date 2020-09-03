Chances are you know a veteran. They’re our neighbors and co-workers, our family and friends and now their stories will be preserved for posterity thanks to the work of the Ashe County Public Library.
Since 2018, the library’s Veterans History Project has been preserving the stories of their community’s service members. A venture which has led to the publication of two volumes of work, with a third on the way and a vast online database available to the public.
The project began with the death of a local World War II veteran, Ida C. Marsh, an Ashe county native and community artist who served as an Army nurse during World War II. Marsh, who died in 2016, left behind a legacy gift to the library which led to the collection of the very first stories.
“What we decided to do was to start collecting stories, in memory and in honor of a local veteran, Ida C. Marsh. With her being a veteran, we decided to highlight other veterans and preserve their stories so other people could read them as well,” said Ashe County Librarian Suzanne Moore.
The project, which has been a community effort composed of help from local veterans organizations, community members and the local high school JROTC has seen an overwhelming amount of success with no shortage of stories.
“The stories kept coming in, and we decided we weren’t going to stop collecting them. We’ll just save them for the next volume, we’ll just keep going,” said Moore.
Each year near Veteran’s Day, the library releases a new volume of stories to the public. Copies of the Veterans History Project can be purchased at the Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Veterans Service Office and the Museum of Ashe County History, with all proceeds going toward the publication of next year’s collection of stories. A perk for veterans contributing to the project is a free copy of the published work for themselves and their families.
Due to the steady stream of stories and photos the library receives annually, not everything is able to fit into the print edition of the project. There is, however, plenty of room for it on the project’s online database which the public will soon be able to access via the library’s website at https://www.arlibrary.org/ashe. The database allows the public to view the Veterans History Project digitally and is officially set to launch by Veteran’s Day 2020.
For its efforts to preserve veterans stories, the Ashe County Library was selected as one of 50 libraries across the nation to present at a Libraries & Veterans national forum.
“We are looking forward to going nationally. There were 50 libraries chosen to present in a national forum about the work that they do with veterans. So it’s exciting that our stories are getting attention like that.” said Moore.
The Libraries and Veterans National Forum was set to take place June 8-9 in College Station, Texas, however, this year’s symposium was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Completion of the third volume of the Ashe County Veterans History Project is currently under way and is set to debut in time for Veterans Day this year.
In observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, this year’s edition of the Veterans History Project will highlight stories about women.
For more information about this project you can contact the Ashe County Public Library at (336) 846-2041. The project is also available online at https://arlibrary.libguides.com/ashecountyvhp/home?fbclid=IwAR3MLV1nhFKm_KpPmSAiQ4agZ1ozMHZCmg4l3JAz1hRYZfhS3ULNhNPQXhI.
