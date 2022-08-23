BOONE — The Jagged Path Dance Performance at Appalachian Theatre included many different modes of dance, music and art.
“Jagged Path: The African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music and Dance” is a six-month-long event that highlights the prominence of African Culture in the western North Carolina region.
“Appalachia is indigenous, European, African, Latino, Asian. At different decades and points that is what Appalachia is... So, when we talk about history , these are the uncovered strands of history that even in our conversations we are writing.” Marie T. Cochran, visual art and craft curator for the exhibition and artist and curator for the Affrilachian Artist Project said during post-show conversation with the audience.
The meaning of jagged path is relative to the personal experience of the artist; however a jagged path often leads to proof of resiliences, Cochran said.
Kaia Kater is a young musician and songwriter who performed at the event. She played the banjo sang a song she wrote called “Rising Dawn.” Katherine Manor, who has tap danced since she was four years old, performed an improvised tap dance alongside her. Both performers were mentored by Laurie Goux at Davis & Elkins College.
“In the winter of 2014, Laurie [Goux] said go home and over break writes something. I went home to Toronto, and I was watching the news and it came on the news that a boy named Tamir Rice was shot and killed. He was playing with a toy gun and some police officers ran up on him and killed him when he was 12 years old. I was rattled the same way that all of the other black deaths at the hands of police rattled me, and I had Laurie’s voice in my head saying write something... and so I decided to write this song,” Kater said.
Kater’s banjo is in tuned similar to the tuning of a Ngoni, which is a traditional West African guitar. The Ngoni is used to invoke feeling of mourning, Mabinti Ifakunbi Shabu said. Shabu was a performer at the event who plays the the Ngoni.
Jaki Shelton Green, a North Carolina Poet Laureate, performed a reading of her her poem “i know the grandmother one had hands” while a choreographed dance was performed by Laurie Goux, who has been a dancer since 1981 and is currently the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia’s Wesleyan College.
“Jagged edges to me is the power of witness, to say that I have witnessed so many men and women wrestle with those jagged edges, pick them up. Jagged edges that were glass, sharp, dangerous unbridled. And to be a black woman in this time right now, we’re still in the middle of a jagged path in America.” Green said.
The Jagged Path is an art exhibit in program that began May 5. The Jagged Path consists of many different events, including an ongoing art show at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. The events will continue until Oct. Oct. 6.
