Due to COVID-19 Valentine’s Day may look a little different this year, however, there are still plenty of opportunities around the High Country to experience the perfect romantic evening or holiday fun. Check out this list of Valentine’s Day events happening near you. Aside from these events, be sure to ask your favorite local restaurants about their Valentine’s Day specials.
RIVER HOUSE INN & RESTAURANT: On Sunday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., the River House Inn & Restaurant will host a performance by pianist Betty Upchuch. Betty Upchurch is one of Ashe County’s most popular pianists, and has performed across the High Country for weddings, churches, receptions, parties and more. Betty enjoys creating her own arrangements and has participated in Tickling the Ivories, Coffee House Live, Joyous Sounds, and has provided music for Best of the Best for several years. Her second CD “Play Me a Tune” was released last year. Chef’s Choice Dinner begins around 6 p.m. $50 per person, not including tax, alcohol or gratuity. For more information about this event call (336) 982-2109.
VALENTINE’S WINE MAGIC PARLOR: Join the Marriott for wine and magic at the Valentine’s Wine Magic Parlor. A Wine Magic Parlor is an up-close magic show full of humor, wonder and amazement while enjoying a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage. Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips performs an intimate one-man show of sleight of hand and mind reading with a twist of comedy. Tickets are $50 per couple. For more information about this event visit www.winemagicparlor.com/ or call (828) 375-8837.
VALENTINES DAY DATE NIGHT: On Friday, Feb. 12, The New River Escape Barn and Guest House will be holding a Valentines Date Night. Live music with local accordion musician David Knight. Bring your favorite drink to enjoy while listening to music and making a fresh flower bouquet at our Valentine’s Flower Bar. Take a couple of selfies at our Sweetheart Photo Spot and enjoy a few Valentine’s inspired munchies. An outside fire will be lit in the fire pit for all to enjoy. Space is limited to a very intimate group (max number 16 people). Masks required for entrance to the barn. COVID protocols apply. Dress in layers. The event will last from 7 p.m. — 9 p.m. For more information visit www.newriverescapefarmstand.com/ or call (828) 278-9831.
CREATE YOUR OWN SWEETHEART BOUQUET: Join the New River Escape Barn and Guest House on Feb 13, to create your own Valentine’s Day bouquet. A Valentine photo spot will be set up for you to take a photo with your sweetie or you may book a session with our photographer Shannon Blevins. A card making area will also be set up for writing a special note to your sweetie. Guests can also order a hot chocolate bomb or other hot drink to enjoy around the fire pit. COVID-19 protocols apply. For more information visit www.newriverescapefarmstand.com/ or call (828) 278-9831.
HUNGER AND HEALTH COALITION: Be A Sweetheart is back with our good friends at Mast General Store. Choose from every kind of candy imaginable and fill up your bucket. For every one-pound of candy purchased on Feb. 13 and 14, Mast General Store will donate $1 to the Hunger and Health Coalition. For more information call the Mast General Store at (828) 262-0000.
MYSTERY HILL: Not Your Usual Valentine’s Package. Ditch the usual heart-shaped box of chocolates for a bull riding, axe throwing, gem mining, over the top milkshake, an old-time photo kind of Valentine’s Day. An amazing deal for a couple with over $140 value for only $69.95 per couple. The package includes a full three-round axe throwing session for each participant, gem mining, bull riding, milkshakes, and old-time photo session. For more information visit mysteryhill.com.
GIVE A LITTLE LOVE BASKETS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in collaboration with area agencies would like to Give A Little Love to all community seniors aged 60 or older. Throughout the month of February you can reserve and pick up your care package. You must call ahead at (828) 265-8090. You can only pick up one basket of love per-person and supplies are limited to the first 100 callers. Once you call to reserve your basket you will be given a day and time to pick it up.
VALENTINES DAY YAPPY HOUR: The Pet Place in Boone will be holding a Valentines Day Yappy Hour event on Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. Bring your dog & take 30% off a non-food item during Yappy Hour and there will be Valentine’s Day Swag Bags for your pup while supplies last. For more information call (828) 268-1510.
