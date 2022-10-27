WATAUGA – Here is what is happening over Halloween weekend in the Watauga County Area.
Halloween approaches quickly, with plenty of family fun to follow. Due to Halloween being on Monday, the weekend is jammed-packed with spooky, family fun.
Friday, Oct. 28
Trick or treating at Apple Farms begins on Friday, and ends on Saturday. Families are invited for trick or treating, a short tour and farm animals. Tickets for trick or treaters are $17, non-trick or treaters $15, and infants $3. For more information visit applehillfarmnc.com/events/spookleys-trick-or-treat-tours/.
For those looking for cinematic fun, the Appalachian theatre will be showing a screening of the 1984 version of Ghostbusters at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information www.apptheatre.org/new-events/2022/8/30/ghostbusters
Saturday, Oct. 29
Grandfather Mountain is hosting a Beary Scary event at 11 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Children in costume will receive half-off their admission tickets. It is suggested that adults that are attending pre-purchase tickets for themselves. There will be arts and crafts, cute animals playing with festive enrichments, and demonstrations on animal in the area. For more information visit grandfather.com/event/beary-scary-halloween/.
History of Halloween at Elk Knob will be a fun filled event starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. There will be trick or treating, soul cakes, carving radishes and stories around the fire. Children will be given rhymes to use to trade for sweets. Admission is free for the whole family. For more information visit www.ncparks.gov/news/events/history-halloween.
March of madness on Blowing Rock's Main Street will take place from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Festivities at the event will include carnival games, a costume contest, hayrides through downtown and a moonlit scavenger hunt. The main event is the Monster March, a parade down main street for everyone in the community wearing costumes. All activities will be free. For more information visit blowingrock.com/halloween/.
Dracula at Hickory in the Ridge will take place at the Hickory Museum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29th though Oct. 31st. The Blue Ridge Community Theatre Presents Bram Stoker's Dracula. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information visit blueridgecommunitytheatrenc.com/scheduled-events.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Trunk or treat, hosted by Watauga County Parks and Rec, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 231 Complex Drive, Boone. This is a "drive-thru" event for trick or treaters to receive treats from each trunk. For more information visit rec.watgov.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/.
Nightmare Before Christmas, a Disney film, will be shown at Appalachian Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $5. For more information visit www.apptheatre.org/new-events/.
Monday, Oct. 31
Boone BOO! is an event that takes place on King street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trick or treat throughout downtown Boone with the family. A costume contest will be held at the Mast General Store at 5:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. For more information visit www.joneshouse.org/booneboo
