“Great Songs. Amazing Energy. Brilliant Stage Presence. Don’t miss her!” Si Kahn, Blue Ridge Hall of Fame musician, said of Anne E. DeChant.
According to Frye Gaillard – author of Watermelon Wine: Remembering the Golden Years of Country Music – Anne E DeChant, born and raised in Avon Lake, Ohio, “is first and last a story-teller, an artist who writes with a shit-kicker urgency and sweet understanding of the people who stumble and keep keeping on."
DeChant will visit the High Country on October 31, 2021 at 6:30 pm.
High Country United Church, at 8233 US Hwy 421 N, Vilas, will host DeChant during an outdoor, low-key, come-as-you-are, bring-your-chair, your marshmallows or hot dogs to roast over an open fire community gathering. The event kicks off at 5:30 and live music begins about 6:30 pm as Anne E. and her band reignite our pandemic-dampened spirits.
A donation of $10-15, or “pay-what-you-can,” is suggested. Regardless of ability to donate, all are welcome to enjoy the campfire and the gift of music.
For more information email tamara@highcountryucc.org.
For more information on Anne E. Dechant visit https://www.anneedechant.com/epk.
