BOONE– Yola is a British, genre-fluid singer songwriter currently on tour in America. She is making a brief stop in Boone where she will be performing on Sept. 16 at the Schaffer Center.
A six-time Grammy nominee, Yola discusses her feminism, new album and her brief stay in Boone.
Yola won’t be staying in town to experience the comforts of the High Country due to the fast-paced life of touring. According to Yola, the tour has taken her to 46 out of the 50 US states. Yola is based in Nashville during her time in the America.
Yola’s music transcends generational barriers. Being genre-fluid, there isn’t a specific age group that attends Yola’s concerts.
“I have seen multiple generations from, like, small children to mom to grandma, or all of them at the same gig. All found out independently. I have heard all kinds of stories. There isn’t an age group or demographic that isn’t included,” Yola said. “That’s why I call myself genre-fluid. The proof is in the pudding.”
Yola has a TED talk that she is working on, centered on the theme of “the profound problem of not equating black feminity and genius,” Yola said.
Yola’s latest album, “Stand For Myself,” is an album intended to be an artistic story through the ups and downs of Yola’s life over the last several years. Throughout the album one can hear the influences of Yola finding her voice. Yola intends for her album to be a tool for people looking for themselves.
“If you’ve been the only woman on my map, and any queer person, might be the only person of color, you might have been the only person who is non binary, you may be the only person of differing ability. Whatever it is where you’ve been in a room, you’re creative of some description,” Yola added. “The ability to self define becomes so much more important. I speak on genre fluidity from the standpoint of myself and the album. The function of the album, like the way I defined myself and the album, they work in concert with each other. This album “Stand For Myself,” is literally about me self defining about me having some level of boundaries and being able to self actualize on my terms. That’s really what the record is. It’s not quite a concept record, but it’s definitely closed. And so I like to just push that message out broader to your wee little current town.”
