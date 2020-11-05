For decades, a vibrant historical gem lay buried in the hillsides overlooking downtown Boone. The patchwork of neighborhoods and narrow streets that now occupy the slopes of Howard’s Knob was once the heart of Boone’s African-American district: a community known as Junaluska. For the past two years, the Boone Historic Preservation Commission, in partnership with the Junaluska Heritage Association, have worked to shed light on the contributions of the community by means of a historical marker, which they hope will be dedicated sometime in 2021.
“We were a community within a community. Just about everything we needed was supplied here,” said Roberta Jackson, a founding member of the Junaluska Heritage association. “We had people who had gardens; if we needed to buy things then we could go downtown. But, we had our own beauticians, our own barber shops, our own little clubs where we got together, our own church which was the center of the community.”
Primary sources, such as census records, indicate that African Americans have lived in Watauga County since its foundation in 1849. Yet, it wasn’t until the end of the Civil War when the community that would eventually become known Junaluska began to form, when farmers, many of who were formerly enslaved according to local tradition, began carving out a living on the slopes below Howard’s Knob. Throughout the years the community spread, morphing from a handful of farms, to clusters of black-owned businesses interspersed across the mountainside.
As the town expanded and new housing tracts took the place of farmers fields along the hillside overlooking Boone, the community of Junaluska, like the surrounding landscape, began to change. Over time, members of the community relocated, neighborhoods bled together and memory of Junaluska began to fade.
“I live in the Junaluska community, and I have all my life, except for when I went off to college for a few years,” said Jackson. “It wasn’t too long ago that I realized that a lot of people didn’t even know that our community was here. And were right next to downtown Boone.”
“Some people don’t even know that there is a historic African-American community in our town. We thought it was important to work with the Junaluska Heritage Association to acknowledge the important role that community has played in the history of Boone,” said Phoebe Pollitt, vice chair of the Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission.
The Junaluska marker, which has been in the works for two years, will be only the second historical marker put in place by the town’s Historic Preservation Commission. The first was a marker memorializing the events of the 1940 flood, which devastated Watauga County and brought an end to train service in Boone.
“Our purpose is to discover, recover and honor the history of Boone; people, places and events that have made Boone what it is today,” said Pollitt, regarding the mission of the historical commission. “The Junaluska community is one of the oldest intact communities of color in Appalachia and is a vital part of Boone.”
The new marker will feature a brief summary of Junaluska’s history, outlining the contributions African Americans have made to the economic and social fabric of Boone. Though the marker itself is near completion, the date of a dedication ceremony has not been finalized and will be dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to limit social functions. Representatives from both the Boone Historic Preservation Commission and the Junaluska Heritage Association expect the marker to be delivered and installed sometime in 2021.
Today, the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church still serves as the heart of the Junaluska community, bringing its members together, via Zoom meetings in the wake of COVID-19.
“The community means everything to me. We’re just neighbors and friends, we love each other and do what we can for each other. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” said Jackson. “Neighborhood pride is important. And when I’m gone, I want there to be other people within the community who want to keep it alive, keep it going and keep our story out there.”
To learn more about the Junaluska community, visit http://junaluskaheritage.org/.
