BOONE — 828 Real Estate held its first community festival at the Jones House with food, games and live music.

On Saturday, July 8, from noon to 3 p.m. the Jones House was buzzing with community members of all ages playing carnival games, eating and listening to live music. The 828 Real Estate team worked together to create a community event featuring a dunk tank, bounce house, a build your own stress ball venue and more.

  

