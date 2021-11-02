BOONE — Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is sponsoring The Fifth Annual Mug Show, an invitational show of potters primarily from the northwestern Region of North Carolina. The opening will correspond with Downtown Boone’s Art Crawl, Nov. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery on West King Street and will run through Dec. 31.
This is a great opportunity to see samples of a wide assortment of work from over a dozen different potters. Mugs will be for sale at the show and will provide a great opportunity to pick out an affordable unique piece of pottery for yourself or that special someone, a co-worker, customer, family member.
When you buy handmade, you aren’t buying just a thing, you are buying a piece of someone’s heart, a bit of soul, a private moment from their creative life.
It is well known that people love their ceramic mugs, especially those handmade. The value of something made by an artist is hard to describe. Some enjoy the human connection they feel with the artist, others the sustainability of supporting and buying work from local craftsman. Hope you will join us at The fifth Annual Mug Show at Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery at 585 West King Street, Suite D in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.