BLOWING ROCK — What started out as a cold, blustery morning that had fish mostly hibernating (and not biting) proved deceptive. The weather turned balmy by midday and the big ones that didn’t get away became the 42nd Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby’s storyline.
Small Fry (11 and under) contender Hadley Parsons defied the early trend and landed the first fish out of Broyhill Lake, registering a 13.75-inch Brook trout at derby headquarters just five minutes after the event started. Parsons’ catch turned out to be the top catch of the Small Fry division.
The really big ones started coming in later in the afternoon on April 2, being caught out of the Watauga River, a common denominator.
Gene Hodges hauled in the biggest catch of the day, a Brook measuring 21.125 inches. Ever so guarded, Hodges said “Watauga River” when asked where he hooked the monster but remain tight-lipped about exactly where. Someone needs to put a tracking on his tackle box before next year’s Trout Derby, apparently.
The largest Rainbow trout was caught by Jordan Coffey, measuring out at an even 20 inches, while Lindsay Barnes brought in the largest Brook at just 14.5 inches.
The Women’s Division trophy was sponsored by one of the four Trout Derby founders, Earl Trexler, and was another whopper out of the Watauga River. Claire Kilmer and her friends were visiting the area from her hometown in Cary when they accidentally learned about the Trout Derby on Saturday morning and purchased some gear in Boone to participate. Kilmer was rewarded by hooking a 19.75 inch Rainbow to take home the first place Trexler-sponsored trophy along with a new rod and reel.
Barnes’ 14.5-inch Brown took second in the Women’s Division while Jennifer Triplett didn’t come away empty-handed, placing third with her 14.25-inch Rainbow.
In the Men’s Division behind Hodges’ big catch was second place Jordan Coffey with a 20-inch Rainbow and Tommy Norris was third with an 18.25-inch Brook.
In the Boys Division (12 to 16), Brook trout swept the top spots including Nixon Hayworth (12.5 inches), Coi Greer (10.5 inches) and Dalton Munday (10.25 inches).
The Girls Division (12 to 16) had no competitors this year in that Trout Derby conflicted with the high school Prom. “I guess they just don’t have their priorities straight,” quipped event emcee Baker Stanley, with a knowing smile.
Event director Kim Rogers reported that more than 150 Trout Derby participants registered fish this year. “We gave out more than 180 T-shirts,” Rogers said, “and 20 of those were for sponsors.”
Out of more than 60 entries in the Trout Derby art contest, all vying for the privilege of having the winning art to be shown on the 2023 Trout Derby’s official T-shirt and promotional material, Caleb Mott from Mrs. Fairbanks first grade class at Hardin Park School took home top honors.
