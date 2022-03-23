BOONE — This spring four acclaimed authors will visit Appalachian State University, in person and virtually, as part of App State’s Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Their award-winning works cover a spectrum of writing genres — including poetry, fiction and nonfiction.
The visiting authors, in order of appearance: Fiction writer, poet and biographer Robert Morgan, Poet Annie Woodford, fiction writer and journalist Megan Mayhew Bergman, and poet Tyree Daye.
Each author will read from and discuss their work, with three of the authors — Woodford, Bergman and Daye — leading talks on the craft of writing. Through these talks, aspiring writers can learn how to refine techniques, develop sounder work habits and gain a greater appreciation of the writing process.
The spring series will serve as a homecoming for these “brilliant” authors, who are scattered across the Eastern U.S., said Mark Powell, author, associate professor of creative writing, co-director of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series and director of App State’s creative writing program. All have strong ties to North Carolina, Powell added; they are either living and working in the state or they grew up here.
Morgan, a Hendersonville native, is the author of 15 books of poetry — most recently “Terroir” and “Dark Energy.” He has also published nine volumes of fiction, including “Gap Creek,” a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah Book Club selection, and “Chasing the North Star.”
In addition, he is the author of three nonfiction books: “Good Measure: Essays, Interviews, and Notes on Poetry”; “Boone: A Biography”; and “Lions of the West: Heroes and Villains of the Westward Expansion.”
Morgan has been awarded the James G. Hanes Poetry Prize by the Fellowship of Southern Writers and the Academy Award in Literature by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2013 he received the History Award Medal from the Daughters of the American Revolution, and in 2010 he was inducted into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim and Rockefeller foundations, the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Arts Council.
Morgan serves as the Kappa Alpha Professor of English at Cornell University, where he has taught since 1971. At App State, he has taught courses as a writer-in-residence, has given a Fall Commencement address and has been the most frequent visiting author in the 30-plus years of the university’s Visiting Writers Series.
Woodford is the author of “Bootleg” (Groundhog Poetry Press, 2019), which was a runner-up for the Weatherford Award for Appalachian Poetry. Her second book — “Where You Come From Is Gone” — is the winner of Mercer University’s 2020 Adrienne Bond Prize and will be published in fall 2022.
Her poetry has appeared most recently in “Crossing the Rift: North Carolina Poets on 9/11 and Its Aftermath,” Beloit Poetry Journal, Cornell University’s EPOCH Magazine, Terrain.org and Southern Humanities Review. She was the 2019 winner of the Jean Ritchie Fellowship in Appalachian Writing.
Originally from a Virginia mill town near the North Carolina border, she now teaches English at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
As part of the spring series, Woodford will give a craft talk titled “Carrying Back the Music to Its Source: Naming the Sacred Place” and deliver the series’ annual Juanita Tobin Memorial Reading honoring the late Blowing Rock poet, who was a member of the High Country Writers Club and a mentor to area writers.
Bergman is the author of “How Strange a Season” — to be released March 29, as well as “Almost Famous Women” and “Birds of a Lesser Paradise.” Her short fiction has appeared in two volumes of “The Best American Short Stories” and on NPR’s “Selected Shorts” podcast.
She has written columns on climate change and the natural world for The Guardian and The Paris Review. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Tin House, Ploughshares, Oxford American, Orion and elsewhere.
A North Carolina native, Bergman teaches literature and environmental writing at Middlebury College in Vermont, where she also serves as director of the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference.
Daye, of Youngsville, is a teaching assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the author of two poetry collections: “River Hymns,” the 2017 APR/Honickman First Book Prize winner, and “Cardinal” (Copper Canyon Press, 2020).
A Cave Canem fellow, Daye won the 2019 Palm Beach Poetry Festival Langston Hughes Fellowship. He served as the 2019 Diana and Simon Raab Writer-In-Residence at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is a 2019 Kate Tufts Finalist.
Daye was awarded a 2019 Whiting Writers Award, which supports the work of talented emerging writers.
Admission to all events is free and open to the public. Book sales and signings will follow the talks and the readings.
