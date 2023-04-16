Summer WOW returns

Area students took part in crafts and team-building activities as part of the 4H Summer WOW program orchestrated by Avery Cooperative Extension Service.

 Photo submitted

AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program is excited to announce registration is open for the upcoming summer session! As always, the staff has planned lots of exciting instructional programs, educational field trips, hiking adventures, and loads of fun for this 2023 summer. Youth 5 to 12 years of age are invited to join in on all of the great activities Avery County 4-H has to offer.

The Avery County 4-H Summer W.O.W. Program will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, with hours of operation 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday, until July 28, 2023. The program is licensed through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Child Development.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.