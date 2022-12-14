HIGH COUNTRY — Watauga County’s Santa’s Toy Box is returning for the 36th year.
Santa’s Toy Box is back, and asking for the help from the community in the form of donations of funds and toys to help fill the many requests from parents for help with Christmas gifts. Due to COVID, Santa’s Toy Box is aware of the rough year many businesses had, but the donations made will help the increasing number of families in need.
All donations are tax deductible. Receipts will automatically be provided for all contributions more than $250 and receipts for lesser amounts will be provided as requested. Please provide an email address with your donation if you would like an electronic receipt. Those supporters contributing $500 or more will be classified as Super Santas with recognition and publicity for this year’s project in print and media.
Santa’s Toy Box first started in 1986 by the Men’s Group at Deerfield Methodist Church. Since that time, Santa’s Toy Box has become a community project. With the donations that were received last year, Santa’s Toy Box was able to help more than 400 less fortunate children in Watauga County have a Merry Christmas. Santa’s Toy Box has survived over the years thanks to countless volunteers and the donations received from individuals, businesses and churches.
This year Santa’s Toy Box will be located at 140 Wast King Street in Boone, and will begin work setting up shelves, assembling toys, shelving toys, and distributing books and toys after Thanksgiving.
