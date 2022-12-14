HIGH COUNTRY — Watauga County’s Santa’s Toy Box is returning for the 36th year.

Santa’s Toy Box is back, and asking for the help from the community in the form of donations of funds and toys to help fill the many requests from parents for help with Christmas gifts. Due to COVID, Santa’s Toy Box is aware of the rough year many businesses had, but the donations made will help the increasing number of families in need.

