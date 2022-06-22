PINEOLA — On June 18, the pond at the Old Hanes Plant in Pineola drew in a crowd for the High Country Sportsman Coalition’s annual Kids Fishing Day.
This year, 287 children under 16 years of age registered to participate. As always, the event was free, and the sponsors provided bait and fishing poles, according to Steve Hicks of the High Country Sportsman Coalition. At the end of the day, they passed out free poles for the kids to take home. Hicks said he hopes this event encourages children to spend more time outdoors.
Debbie and Bobby Blalock from Montezuma heard about the event the night before on Facebook. They’ve been to one Kids Fishing Day before, they said, and since their 7-year-old granddaughter Lucy was staying with them for the week, they decided to bring her. While Lucy didn’t catch any fish in Pineola, she said she caught “15 or so” fish at the pier one time, and Blalock said she had a great time anyway.
Hayden Fox caught the biggest fish for the under 12 age group, and Jaylee Shew caught the biggest fish for the 12 and up age group. Fox’s fish was 7.92 pounds and Shew’s was 4.85 pounds. Both will receive a lifetime fishing license as an award from the High Country Sportsman Coalition.
The event always takes place on the third weekend of June, Hicks said. While the event is free, they accept donations, which fund for the next year’s event. They raffled off several guns, coolers and gift cards as well.
The pond is stocked beforehand and the kids are welcome to keep their fish. If they don’t want to, however, the organizers make sure to give them to someone who will clean and eat them, Hicks said.
