BOONE — Empty Bowls is celebrating 20 years of gathering to support the community.
Empty Bowls is back this year with some traditional aspects returning for community members to enjoy, though then even will be slightly scaled back.
“We are so excited for 20 years of bringing the community together to help our neighbors in need and what better way to do that than by celebrating our local artisans and restaurants, community advocates, and the power of supporting each other,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Young.
Empty Bowls is an event held throughout the world to combat hunger, and students at Watauga High School held their first fundraiser more than 20 years ago to raise funding and awareness for people with food insecurity in the community. Over $100,000 has been raised in the past 19 years.
“Annually, we have had generous potters, artists, restaurants, businesses, community groups and volunteers provide the resources to support our local Hunger and Health Coalition,” said Dacia Treathwey, VisualArts Teacher for Watauga High School.
The event will be held at Watauga High School on March 19. Doors open at 4:30 pm and will close at 6pm. For a $20 ticket, visitors can pick out a handmade bowl and bid on silent auction items. Then they can take a dessert to go and a voucher for soup at a restaurant to visit during the day of the event or a later time.
“It’s wonderful to see so many different parts of the community come together. The arts, local businesses, and nonprofits,” said Young. We all have been through so much the past two years and to see these agencies band together to make a difference for our community-it’s quite special.”
All proceeds go directly to the local Hunger & Health Coalition to aid their mission in food security for our High Country Community.
Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event or on the Hunger and Health Coalition’s website under the event tab.
For information on bowl and silent auction donations/drop offs and questions about the event contact tretheweyd@wataugaschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.