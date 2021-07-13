This summer the Crossnore Presbyterian Church is holding a Speakers and Music Series. Listed below is a list of upcoming events:
Tuesday, July 20, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Dr. Judkin Browning—”The Environmental History of the Civil War.”
Dr. Browning and his co-author Tim Silver, both professors at ASU, argue in an important new book that the environment influenced the Civil War’s outcome but also that the war was a watershed event in the history of the environment itself. Books will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Zack Allen and Maggie Lauterer will host “A Night of Old Time Mountain Music and Stories.”
Zack Allen and Maggie Lauterer, among other gifts and skills, are mountain musicians and storytellers.
Tuesday, August 3, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Bobby Taylor and the Jazz Band
The Concert will feature music from the Great American Song Book including songs from the Gershwin brothers, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jerome Kern, and Johnny Mercer.
Sunday, August 8, 11 a.m., Celebration of God’s Creation Worship Service. The May Wildlife Center, Lees-McRae College, will be joining us in worship.
Nina Fischesser, her staff, and animal ambassadors will be ready to greet you at 10:30 a.m. that morning as you come into worship. The owls, falcons, song birds, and other creatures will join us as we praise and worship God our Creator.
Tuesday, August 10, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Dr. Karl Campbell—”Critical Race Theory: What Is It and Why Is It So Controversial.”
Dr. Campbell will lead us through a non-partisan examination of this contemporary debate and explore the ways modern scholars think and teach about the history of race in United States History.
Tuesday, August 17, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing.
Kathy Hutcheson, our Director of Music, will lead us in singing some old hymns we know and some we may have never sung. Come and join in the fun.
￼￼Sunday, August 22, 11 a.m., Church Sanctuary, A Worship Service of Song and Scripture
Ulysses Long, an aclaimed NC professional singer and church musician and soloist will be sharing his gift of voice and piano. Come, ready to sing and to listen to God’s voice in the words and melody of sacred music.
Tuesday, August 31, 7 p.m., Church Sanctuary, Anne Trenning and Ed Williams will present “A Concert of Music and Word.”
Anne Trenning is an award-winning instrumental pianist and has composed and recorded five CDs. Ed Williams was the editor of Charlotte Observer’s editorial page for over 25 years before his retirement. Together, Ann and Ed weave a magical evening of readings and music that blend both spoken word and instrumental music.
We are holding the evening programs in the church sanctuary with the windows open. There will be plenty of room to spread out. We ask people who have not been vaccinated or have a compromised immune system to wear a mask. For more information call (828) 733-1939. The Crossnore Presbyterian Church is located at 200 Chapel Drive in Cossnore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.