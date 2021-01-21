BOONE DOCS at the Appalachian Theatre is a newly-launched year-round film series featuring independent and documentary films that spark community conversation by presenting an independent lens to view our world. Showcasing emerging and award- winning filmmakers and distinct perspectives from across the globe, BOONE DOCS celebrates the creative power of independent film.
“Given our community’s love for good storytelling and the quality and creative depth of the Southern Circuit Filmmakers, partnering with South Arts was a natural first step for BOONE DOCS. We are thrilled to have been selected to be one of their newest host sites and be a part of this distinguished regional film network,” said Laura Kratt, executive director of the Appalachian Theatre.
South Arts in Georgia selected the Appalachian Theatre in Boone as one of only 17 screening partner organizations in the southeastern United States chosen for the 2020-21 Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
BOONE DOCS presents Southern Circuit films hosted by the filmmakers themselves, giving audiences a rare look behind the scenes with post-screening Q&A sessions about film subjects and the filmmaking process. Plus, activities such as workshops and class visits. To prioritize the wellbeing and flexibility of Screening Partners, filmmakers, and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural 2020-21 Southern Circuit season features online screenings.
BOONE DOCS is offered free of charge to High Country audiences. Links to view the live-streaming will be sent to those signed up for the Appalachian Theatre’s e-list on the day of the event. To subscribe to the e-list and view these events at no cost, visit the theatre’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe,” a film by George King, will be screened here in Boone. Lonnie Holley has been described as a poet, a prophet, a hustler, a visionary artist and a shaman. The 67-year old Holley has overcome grinding poverty, Jim Crow and a nightmare childhood to emerge as a creative powerhouse with an agenda to save the planet.
“Overland: Wake the Ancient Wild,” by Revere La Noue and Elisabeth Havil and James is a visually stunning, stirring, and cinematic journey shot across four continents that twists and turns like nature itself, bridging ancient to modern, east to west and earth to sky. As each of these stories unfolds; eagles, falcons and hawks play a critical role in helping their human partners keep the wild from fading out of sight and out of mind. This documentary will be screened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021.
The inaugural BOONE DOCS series concludes at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021 “Cured,” Patrick Sammon and Bennett Singer’s moving work that sheds light on the historic and political history of the LGBTQ through the lens of the medical field. It takes audiences behind the scenes of this riveting narrative to chronicle the strategy that led to a crucial victory in the movement for LGBT rights and the first major step on the path to first-class citizenship for LGBT Americans.
For more information about these films, go to www.apptheatre.org.
