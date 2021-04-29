HIGH COUNTRY — The 2021 High Country Senior Games will take place from May 5 to June 15. This 31st annual event is presented by Watauga County Parks and Recreation, Watauga County Project on Aging, Alleghany Council on Aging, Avery Senior Services, Ashe Senior Center, Yancey Senior Center, Mitchell Senior Center and the Region D Area on Aging.
Phone calls regarding starting times will not be made to each individual. All brackets will be available at the check-in time of each event. Participants who do not check in by the scheduled starting time will forfeit that event. Participants are also responsible for remaining at tournament events until they have completed their competition. For more information call Watauga County Parks and Recreation at (828) 264-9511 or stephen.poulos@watgov.org
Golf Information
Golfers age 90-plus will play nine holes. Only athletes meeting the following minimum performance standards in addition to finishing first, second or third at the local level will qualify to participate in golf at State Finals.
Age Categories and Eligibility
Your age category is determined by your age as of Dec. 31, 2021. Men and women compete in separate categories in the following five year age groups: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94, 95-99, 100+.
For doubles and team events, the category will be determined by age of the youngest participant.
To be eligible to participate in the High Country Senior Games, an individual must be 50 or better by Dec. 31, 2021, own property in or be a resident of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Wilkes, Alleghany, or Ashe county a minimum of three consecutive months of the year.
Inclement Weather
Games officials reserve the right to cancel or postpone events to a later time in case of inclement weather or unusual extenuating circumstances. However, participants should come prepared to participate in inclement weather. Call (828) 264-9512 for updated schedule information.
Rules
All events will be conducted in accordance with the 2021 edition of the North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. Official Rule Book. A copy of the official rules will be available at the Games. The official rule book is also available online at www.ncseniorgames.org.
Fees
The registration fee for participants registering will be $10. Participants must be registered with High Country Senior Games no less than three days prior to his or her first scheduled event. Registration will only be accepted after May 5 if space in the event is available.
The entry fee covers all events except for a facility fee charged for the following: Golf, $39 to walk/ $59 to ride; Bowling, $9.50 per event; and Banquet, $10 ($15 at the door). These fees will be paid at the site the day of the event.
No monetary refunds can be given.
Tickets are available in advance for the Senior Games Grand Celebration Banquet for $10 ($15 at the door), to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at WCRC. This dinner is open to all participants, sponsors, guests, family members, and volunteers. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $15, but advanced purchase is recommended. The public is invited to attend.
Registration Process
A participant must complete the entry form and submit with total payment, and will then be contacted by mail by May 10. Anyone who has not been contacted by May 10 should call Watauga County Parks and Recreation at (828) 264-9511 for more information.
Check-in will begin at your first event. Participants must check-in 30 minutes hour prior to competing in his or her first event (including all tournament and golf events). At check-in, participants will receive a participant shirt, registration packet and event schedule. Start time is forfeit time for local, state and national games.
