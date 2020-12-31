January 2020
Jan. 2
Long John Carolers celebrate 47th annual event
The Long John Carolers 47th annual event. According to the article, the carolers who were dressed in their best holiday pajamas toured the town singing Christmas favorites. Per the article, the carolers made several stops around town, including at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Horn in the West and the Boone Mall. The carolers also performed the Jingle Bells Can-Can, a personalized version of the classic holiday tune where the carolers sing about the joys of spreading Christmas cheer in long john underwear.
Jan. 9
Chainsaw carver brings creative pieces to Avery County
The Mountain Times featured an article about Jerry Stringham, a Florida native who specializes in chainsaw carvings. Strigham, who had been carving since he was 14, had recently moved to Crossnore and is the owner of Stringham Carvings. Stringham uses his chainsaw to transform old stumps into beautiful nature scenes such as bears climbing trees and eagles in flight. “I love having Stringham Carvings because I have the freedom to create whatever can be dreamt up,” said Stringham in the article.
Jan. 16
Nikki Giovanni speaks in Boone
World-renowned poet, singer and author Nikki Gionvanni spoke in Boone. Gionvanni is the author of numerous books for both adults and children and is the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award from the Mademoiselle Magazine and the Langston Hughes Medal for her poetry.
February 2020
Feb. 16
Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Authentic Mardi Gras grooves to be played in Boone
The Mountain Times featured an article about the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, who made a stop in Boone where they performed New Orleans style Jazz at the Boone Saloon. The article featured an interview with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s original baritone sax player, Roger Lewis. During the interview, Lewis recalled past hardships such as living through Hurricane Katrina and the passing of fellow musicians and friends, as well as the future of brass band music. “Man there are brass bands popping up all over the place down here,” said Lewis referring to the Jazz scene in New Orleans. “I can’t even name all of the brass bands that they got around here, filled with young guys that are sounding good. But, they need to embrace traditional music.” This year marked the Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s 43rd year as a group.
Feb. 22
True to form: Trinity Irish Dance Company
February 2020 also saw a performance by the Trinity Irish Dance Company at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The dance performance was scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 and featured a live band made up of four musicians and dancers performing 10-11 different work throughout the group’s show. The performances previewed in Boone were set to premier at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre later that month, a venue which has in the past hosted performances by David Burns and Neil Young.
Watauga Medical Center receives five-star federal rating
For the first time, the Watauga Medical Center received a five-star federal rating, the highest level possible from the Centers for Healthcare and Medicaid Services. The article featured in The Mountain Times stated that the Watauga Medical Center was one of 407 in the United States and one of 13 in North Carolina to receive the five-state rating.
Feb. 27
Battle of the Mountains: Daniel Boone Rail Jam slides into its sixth year in Boone
2020 marked the sixth year for the skiing and snowboarding contest which is typically held in the middle of Boone each year following St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Professional snowboarder Louie Vito was scheduled to return to Boone to serve as a judge for the contest. The article features commentary from the events coordinator Shauna Godwin, who said “skiing and snowboarding are a major part of the High Country Community.
March 2020
Mar. 5
Glory to God: Samaritan’s Purse gives thanks for 50 years of service
Evangelical humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse celebrated 50 years of service with celebrations held at the nonprofit’s international headquarters in Boone. Morning events featured special speakers for a devotional each morning between Feb. 24-28. The organization was founded by Bob Pierce in 1970 and is currently headed by Franklin Graham, son of world renowned evangelist Billy Graham. It was Franklin Graham who brought the organization’s headquarters to Boone after taking over as the organization’s president following Pierce’s death.
Mar. 12
From the mountain top: Boone in Blossom returns to Elk Park for 2020 festival
The 2020 Boone in Blossom celebration was scheduled to take place “on top of the world” at Sky Farm located at Elk Park, on the side of Beech Mountain. Since its inception in 2011, the event has been held in various locations around the High Country. The event was created as a means to showcase Boone’s multiple sectors of artistic talent in an affordable way. Past events had featured nearly 40 local bands.
Mar. 19
COVID-19 across the High Country
The High Country geared up efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Mid-March brought with it news of shut-downs, spring break extensions, canceled shows and visitor restrictions for facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes. Merlefest announced the cancelation of it’s 2020 festival and Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring restaurants and bars across the state to close dine in areas.
Mar. 26
Continuing education through COVID-19
March brought with it the introduction of online school and virtual learning to many. Many online resources became available for parents and caregivers looking to continue educational pursuits during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Appalachian Regional Library System introduced curbside service during closures and musicians and other organizations adapted to in order to entertain audiences online.
April 2020
Apr. 2
COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic
By April the WHO had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. By Mar. 31st there were 1,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. As people began to shelter in place, mental health professionals offered coping strategies to people, particularly those with children who may have a hard time with the changes brought on by the stresses of the pandemic. Appalachian State announced it would hold a “virtual commencement” and public educators made a quick switch over to remote learning. Likewise, many local musicians held digital performances which benefited local restaurants and music venues.
Apr. 9
Staff serve at Samaritan’s Purse field hospitals
Twenty-two staff members from the High Country became among 90 personnel to work at the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital located in New York’s Central Park. The New York area would be one of the areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. The evangelical humanitarian organization also sent staff to Italy where they set up a field hospital composed of 14 tents and 68 beds, 10 of which made up the facility’s intensive care unit.
Apr. 23
Tours and entertainment from home: BRAHM, MerleFest, Virtual King’s Court
By mid-April many local organizations had made the switch from offering in-person service to virtual. The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum announced that its first online exhibition would be “Terra Ludis: Play Ground.” Online exhibitions were also launched by the Turchin Center For Visual Arts, who launched TCVA online. Meanwhile, MerleFest streamed performances from its 2012 festival online for free.
Apr. 30
Watauga Farmers Market returns with restrictions
The Watauga Farmers Market returned on a limited basis. The market did not feature the trappings of a regular farmer’s market and lacked arts and crafts vendors, live music, the Kids Corner, sampling of goods, chef demonstrations and food trucks. Attendees to the market were encouraged to treat their visit as a trip for essential goods rather than an event.
May 2020
May 7
Art for All: BRAHM highlights young artist, shares photos art kit recipients
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum distributed more than 1,000 art kits to kindergartners, first – and second graders from Watauga County’s eight elementary schools. Each of the kits contained washable markers, washable tempera cake paints, brushes, heavyweight drawing paper and a packet of drawing and painting inspiration created by the BRAMH’s education director Jennifer Garonzik.
May 14
Luke Combs to perform during App State virtual commencement ceremony
On May 14, The Mountain Times announced that country music star and Appalachian State alumni would perform at the university’s virtual commencement ceremony. Combs who’s started his music career playing local venues in Boone has since had seven No. 1 singles on Billboard Country Airplay. Combs was scheduled to play at Appalachian State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2, 2020 but the concert was rescheduled for May 1, 2021.
Grandfather Mountain set for limited opening May 15
Following a two month closure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Grandfather Mountain re-opened its gates at a limited capacity. The limited opening meant new rules for the iconic nonprofit nature park, who implemented new safety measures such as enhanced cleaning procedures, new sanitation stations and a smaller number of visitors in certain areas. During this time park tickets were no longer available at the gate and those wishing to visit the park had to make reservations prior to their arrival.
May 21
American Legion host virtual Memorial Day
Though many annual Memorial Day events were canceled throughout the High Country, the American Legion still found a way to honor our nation’s fallen servicemen with a virtual event. The event took place on the American Legion’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Those who wished to participate in the event had to provide information about their loved one, such as the service member’s name and branch of service, years in the military service, and a photo of the service member either in uniform or civilian clothes.
Boone native creates children’s programming
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Boone native M.T. LeBlanc created children’s programming where he used puppets to discuss “new” concepts such as social distancing and the virus itself. The new COVID-19 centric programming was released on LeBlanc’s, who is also a twice published children’s author and aspiring cartoonist, YouTube channel.
May 28
School Spirit: Two Rivers School ends year with spirit week parade
Confetti and balloons filled the air during what the Two Rivers Community School called a “reverse parade.” Vehicles with students and their families drove past groups of cheering teachers who waved and held signs. The parade ended the school’s spirit week as well as an unconventional school year.
June 2020
June 4
Hundred join Black Lives Matter Protest
Hundreds marched in downtown Boone, holding signs and chanting to protest racism and injustice in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Boone event was one of many protests that erupted around the country after a video circulated of Floyd being held on the ground by police officers, as police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
June 11
Fun in the sun for Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
With COVID-19 restrictions in place for assisted living facilities, Caldwell Hospice Center hosted a “Poster Party” at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. As family members and others gathered outside by forming a line in the parking lot, they held up signs to bring good cheer. “It was a party train, we participated in a big resident wave and we brought all the residents who were willing to go outside,” said Alyssa Rainbolt, director of nursing at Glenbridge.
June 25
Virtual Fundraiser raises $13,621 for Re-Energize Watauga Fund
The first virtual event to be broadcast live from the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre proved successful, raising $13,621 for the Re-Energize Watauga fund which provides benefits to Watauga County businesses impacted by COVID-19. The show featured performances by Darin and Brooke Aldridge, the Harris Brothers, the Jeff Little Trio and Todd Wright and Friends.
July 2020
July 9
Smiles, not miles: Valle Crucis 8-year-old hikes 76 mile FootHills Trail
Rising fourth-grader Ayla Crawley, age 8, took to the 76-mile Foothills Trail to have a summer adventure with her parents, Ryan and Jenna Crawley. The idea of the hike came about in May as the family was searching for new summer plans and found that the Foothills Trail was still open for recreation, while other trails, including the Appalachian Trail at the time, had been closed due to COVID-19.
July 23
Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts purchases historic Lansing school buildings
The Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating Southern Appalachian culture announced its ownership of two historic school buildings in Lansing. The LPCCA now owns the historic Lansing schoolhouse and classroom building, both of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. LPCCA plans to transform the historic landmark into a mixed-use campus, which will serve as a singular showcase in Ashe County for the promotion and preservation of arts and crafts, music and culinary arts.
‘A history told by the people’ ‘Junaluska: Oral Histories’ features Boone’s historic Black community
Appalachian State University’s Belk Library hosted a book talk online via Zoom to discuss “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community,” a collective of narratives out of Boone’s historically Black community, Junaluska.
August 2020
Aug. 6
Great American Outdoors Act allocates $9.1 billion to public land maintenance, conservation
The United States Congress has passed the Great American Outdoors Act (Senate Bill 3422), which outlines funding for the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Land and Water Conservation Fund, and other nature-based organizations in order to decrease the backlog related to national park maintenance. The bill received bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate, including from U.S. senators Richard Burr (R) and Thom Tillis (R), along with District 5 Rep. Virginia Foxx (R). It passed in the Senate on June 17 with a vote of 310-107 and in the House of Representatives on July 22 with a vote of 73-25.
Aug. 13
Ready set Learn: Drive-thru Back 2 School Fest serves record number of students
The annual Back 2 School Fest — where Watauga families are able to pick up free school supplies — saw a 30 percent increase in participation from years past during its two-day drive-through event. Festival coordinator Kendra Sink said the event served 1,400 students on Aug. 7 and 8 — about 200 more than organizers helped last year.
Aug. 27
Blowing Rock hosts annual Plein Air Fest, Wet Paint Art Show & Sale
For four days, from Aug. 19 until Aug. 22, the Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival brought a number of artists from across the High Country to Blowing Rock to tie art and nature together. A style favored by legendary Blowing Rock summer resident and artist Elliott Daingerfi eld, painting plein air involves painting nature scenes outdoors in fresh air. A bronze statue of Daingerfi eld painting plein air can be found on the lawn of the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane.
Sept. 2020
Sept. 3
App football organizes against injustice
Although a drizzling rain fell on a crowd of Appalachian State athletes and community members, nobody moved while Mountaineer football players Elijah Diarrassouba and Shemar Jean-Charles spoke about racial injustice. “No matter what, you can’t quit,” Diarrassouba said. “People’s lives are at stake. People are dying. This is not a political statement. This is life.”
Samaritan’s Purse provides Hurricane Laura relief in Louisiana
Samaritan’s Purse announced that it had deployed teams to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura last week, which made its way across the state as a Category 4 storm, leaving destruction in its wake.
Sept. 10
Celebrate in Solitude: The Mountains to Sea Trail turns 43
North Carolina’s Mountains to Sea Trail celebrated a birthday in September. Sept. 9, marked the 43rd anniversary of the trail’s proposal, but this year 2020’s celebration looked a little different than previous years. In lieu of the guided group hikes and cross state hiker relays which marked the occasion in the past, 2020’s celebration included a unique set of challenges created by the trail’s organizers that outdoor enthusiasts could complete on their own.
Sept. 17
Path of persistence: Boone hiker completes virtual triple crown
High Country hiker Jeff Williams has trudged through some of the nation’s most scenic landscapes. Known on the trail as “Boone Trekker,” Williams was on his way to completing his Triple Crown in hiking before a cancer diagnosis sent him on a detour. The avid outdoorsman, however, chose not to let his health hinder his passion for section hiking, opting instead to walk the remaining miles needed for his Triple Crown via a virtual trek.
Sept. 24
A ‘perfect’ day: Blowing Rock’s BRAHM reopens to visitors
For the first time since mid-March, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum has reopened its galleries to the public. The reopening, which occurred on Sept. 22, came following a six-month long pause due to Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 mandate. Though the reopening was small, the steady stream of visitors trickling into the museum’s galleries was a welcome sight for BRAHM staff who have been eager to show off their exhibits.
October 2020
Oct. 1
Nice catch: fly fishing master’s tournament reels in funds for the Blue Ridge Parkway
Fishermen gathered for the first annual Blue Ridge Parkway Masters Fly Fishing Tournament, a contest organized by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and hosted by Chetola Resort, with all proceeds going toward the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for maintenance and preservation projects within the park. Held in private trophy waters, the tournament offered the foundation a means to raise funds for the parkway, while still adhering to social distancing practices.
Oct. 8
Flowers for friends: Community service project delivers flowers to residents in need
By breathing new life into old plants, a dedicated handful of High Country volunteers has made it their mission to raise the spirits of regional residents by refurbishing people’s discarded flowers.
Oct. 22
Charging ahead: ‘Chamber Charger’ claims victory in annual woolly worm race
It was a woolly worm race for the ages, as a small gathering of dedicated wooly worm enthusiasts convened on Holston Presbytery Camp on Saturday, Oct. 17, to take part in the annual racing of the carpeted caterpillars in a competition that come down to a matter of inches.
Oct. 29
Watkins Family Hour Brings the Bluegrass
The Schaefer Center Presents virtual performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, featured a streamed concert by the bluegrass collective Watkins Family Hour, made of up siblings Sara and Sean Watkins, founding members, along with Chris Thile, of the wildly successful Nickel Creek.
November 2020
Nov. 5
‘A community within a community’: Boone’s Junaluska community set to receive historic marker
For decades, a vibrant historical gem lay buried in the hillsides overlooking downtown Boone. The patchwork of neighborhoods and narrow streets that now occupy the slopes of Howard’s Knob was once the heart of Boone’s African-American district: a community known as Junaluska. For the past two years, the Boone Historic Preservation Commission, in partnership with the Junaluska Heritage Association, have worked to shed light on the contributions of the community by means of a historical marker, which they hope will be dedicated sometime in 2021.
Nov. 12
21 guns and 13 folds: Local American Legion Honor Guard honors High Country veterans
The synchronized crack of rifle fire could be heard from Mt. Lawn cemetery, followed closely by a rendition of “Taps” as men clad in blue uniforms stepped forward to fold the American flag. Like a well-oiled machine, the members of Boone’s American Legion Post 130 moved with precision and bearing as they carried out military honors at the funeral of Wilbur E. Boyd Jr., a Mountain City Air Force veteran. Boyd’s funeral was just one of an estimated 45 funerals the members of Post 130 perform military honors at each year.
Nov. 19
The show must go on: Studio K’s ‘Nutcracker’ performance is going virtual this year
As COVID-19 continues to disrupt public gatherings, the arts community continues to get creative. Such was the case for the performers, sta and volunteers of Studio K Dance Workshop and Ballet Company, who recently wrapped up filming on a rendition of the “The Nutcracker.” The film, which was a High Country take on the Christmas classic, debuted online on Dec. 4 in lieu of the studio’s annual Schaefer Center performance.
Nov. 26
Built to Last: Blowing Rock family erects arbor to honor son’s memory
Situated on a little patch of earth in the historic Mt. Bethel churchyard outside Blowing Rock, now stands a lasting tribute to a local craftsman in the form of a new arbor. Sturdy and built to last, the sound construction of the wooden alcove exemplifies the type of work produced by the Klutz family, in particular the late Matthew Klutz, which the arbor was erected to honor.
December 2020
Dec. 3
Veterans helping veterans: Local DAV chapter delivers Thanksgiving meals
Recognizing a need within the community, members of Chapter 90 of the Disabled American Veterans met at Ingles located on N.C. 105 in Boone on Nov. 24 to distribute Thanksgiving meals to High Country veterans and their families. This holiday season will mark the eighth year that members of the local DAV chapter have delivered Thanksgiving meals, however, their charitable work continues year round.
Dec. 17
Matryoshka mania: Christmas movie boosts local sale of traditional Russian doll
A trendsetting Hallmark movie has boosted sales for one area business. The new film titled “Christmas Waltz,” has created demand for a distinct holiday-themed Matryoshka doll, which is currently being met by the Golden Cockerel, an internationally renowned outlet shop which specializes in traditional, Russian nesting dolls, sometimes referred to as stacking dolls or babushka dolls.
