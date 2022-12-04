BEECH MOUNTAIN — Christmas spirit was in the air at the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation during its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 26.

2022 marked the 17th year of the Holiday Market. Thirty-eight vendors set up shop in Buckeye Recreation Center to sell a variety of arts and crafts perfect for gifts, said Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Matt Robinson. Shoppers had a lot to choose from, with vendors selling wreaths, woodcrafts, crocheted hats and scarves, soaps and more.

