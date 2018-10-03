Featured Stories

Brushy Mountain Apple Festival returns for 41st year

NORTH WILKESBORO — It’s apples, apples, apples and that time of year for the Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club to present the 41st Annual Brushy Mountain Apple Festival in Downtown North Wilkesboro on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Wake Forest Baptist: Chiggers could cause red meat allergy

WINSTON-SALEM – The rare allergic reaction to red meat known as alpha-gal, which is known to be transferred to humans by tick bites, might also be carried by the bites of little red insects known as chiggers, according to recent case studies from Wake Forest Baptist and the University of Virginia.

4-H, Tractor Supply Company to aid students with scholarships

BOONE — Rounding out its ninth year, Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth.

Watauga County Arts Council to hold yART supply sale Sept. 29

BOONE - It’s a yART Supply Sale! While the name sounds a lot like a yard sale, this sale is not your typical yard sale at all. The sale is geared to helping artists, whether it is to acquire lightly used art supplies at a discounted price or whether it is to get rid of art supplies they may …

