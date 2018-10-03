HIGH COUNTRY — Pumpkin patches are populating, there is a chill to the early morning air, fo…
Featured Stories
Over the last 40-plus years, John McCutcheon, who will perform in West Jefferson on Oct. 4, …
BOONE — One Deep Gap native and World War II veteran had a lot to celebrate on Sept. 25.
BOONE — The CowBelle Classic Women’s Cycling event is a women’s only cycling event hosted by…
NORTH WILKESBORO — It’s apples, apples, apples and that time of year for the Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club to present the 41st Annual Brushy Mountain Apple Festival in Downtown North Wilkesboro on Saturday, Oct. 6.
LINVILLE — As the Blue Ridge Mountains beg…
BLOWING ROCK — Think “car wash,” but sans …
BOONE — The most frequently featured autho…
BLOWING ROCK — It’s the spookiest time of …
BOONE — Singer Jesse McCartney will perform at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM – The rare allergic reaction to red meat known as alpha-gal, which is known to be transferred to humans by tick bites, might also be carried by the bites of little red insects known as chiggers, according to recent case studies from Wake Forest Baptist and the University of Virginia.
BOONE — Rounding out its ninth year, Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth.
WINSTON-SALEM — Appalachian State University is in its fourth week of school at a state-mandated laboratory school it launched in Winston-Salem this year.
After launching its first service in March, Mountainside Community Church is changed locations on Sept. 23.
BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents a Tuesday, Sept. 25 matinee, “Dulcimers, Ukuleles and Song.”
For one ASU graduate and Boone resident, p…
BOONE — The outdoor summer concerts have w…
BLOWING ROCK — Bring your blankets and law…
For a Boone man, Aug. 20 was the day a fou…
BOONE - It’s a yART Supply Sale! While the name sounds a lot like a yard sale, this sale is not your typical yard sale at all. The sale is geared to helping artists, whether it is to acquire lightly used art supplies at a discounted price or whether it is to get rid of art supplies they may …
The Smith Gallery at Appalachian State Uni…
Editor's note: This story has been updated…
Alta Vista Gallery
BOONE — The Town of Boone Cultural Resourc…
National Entertainment
Columns
There are names in the world of sports that conjure magic and …
Apples are one of the most popular fruits grown in the western…
If you’ve been locked on local television news weather reports…
Once long ago, I fell in love with a Gardena spray nozzle. It …
Where the fun never ends: Max Brallier turns love for video games and Cheetos into best-selling book series
Before Max Brallier penned his first middle school book he des…
Commented