May 23
DOC WATSON SCHOLARS AND SCONES: Using recently discovered newspaper articles, ads, photographs and oral history, Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s “Scholar and Scones: Doc Watson before the Folk Revival” can trace Watson’s active semi-professional career at fiddlers’ conventions, talent shows, dances and land sales. Join from 11 a.m. to noon on May 23 at BRAHM. Free for members and $5 for non-members.
MEDICARE 101: From 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center will host a Medicare 101 seminar. The seminar is open to anyone new to Medicare or interested in learning more about Medicare, and will include a question and answer session. Email Billie Lister at billie.lister@watgov.org or call (828) 265-8090 to register or for more information.
May 24
ASHE COMMUNITY SINGERS: The Ashe Community Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on May 24 at the Ashe Civic Center. The repertoire will be a mix of classical, contemporary, sacred and popular music. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
May 25
JAZZ ENSEMBLE: On Saturday, May 25, the Museum of Ashe County History will host the Ashe County High School Jazz Ensemble at 11 a.m. followed by a performance by Mexican Dancers at noon. The event is free and open to the public.
SPOKEN WORD NIGHT: The Ashe Arts Center will host Night of the Spoken Word at 7:30 p.m. on May 25. An evening of poetry, short stories and prose by local writers. Ten writers will read their latest works. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
PET ADOPTION FESTIVAL: Watauga Humane Society will be hosting a variety of animal rescue and shelter groups for its annual Waggers and Whiskers Pet Adoption Festival from 11:30-4 p.m. in the Boone Mall parking lot. Adoptable animals will be shown, vendors of animal supplies will be present, and rabies and microchip treatments will be available. Entertainment by various local performers will be provided. Pet owners and their pets are welcome.
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2019 Art in the Park series on Saturday, May 25. Art in the Park is host to 90 artisans at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions regarding Art in the Park.
NATURE HIKE: Meet a Mount Jefferson State Natural Area ranger for a hike on the mountain at 2 p.m. on May 25. Explore forest habitats and view the natural wonders of Mt. Jefferson. We will walk for approximately one mile. Bring sturdy shoes.
May 26
BAHA’I DEVOTIONAL MEETING: There will be a Baha’i devotional meeting at 11 a.m. on May 26 at 283 Westbrook Drive in Boone. The theme of the meeting will be “Creating a Just Society.” Baha’is believe that all the world’s great faiths are divine in origin and that each has a specific role in God’s unfolding plan for humankind. All are welcome. For more information and directions call (828) 264-5620.
HOMECOMING: Homecoming services will be held at Meat Camp Baptist Church on Sunday, May 26, starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be special music, a guest speaker and a meal following the service.
MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT: On Sunday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m., Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “A Memorial Day Salute” with The Silvio Martinat Swing Band and hosted by David Johnson. The Silvio Martinat Swing Band was formed in 1988 as a performance class at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The band performed as the CCC Swing Band, under the direction of the late Dr. Robin Gatwood, until 1993. In 1993, Silvio Martinat, a founding member of the band, purchased the band charts from Gatwood’s widow, and the band was renamed the Silvio Martinat Swing Band. John Craig, a founding member, later took over as band leader. Through the years, Silvio Martinat played in the trumpet section and at times still performs with the band that bears his name. Two-time national studio musician of the year and long time JSMHM friend, David Johnson will host the show and sit in on a few numbers. This concert will feature selections of music paying tribute to all of our nation’s servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice preserving our freedom. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 for students. The Harvest House is located at 247 Boone Heights Drive in Boone. For info, visit www.mountainhomemusic.org.
May 27
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts on the Sunday following Art in the Park starting at 4 p.m. in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. The performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres while remaining family-friendly and casual. May 27 features The King Bees, with their blend of blues and American roots. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
May 29
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 29, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call (828) 832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.
