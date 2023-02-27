First Wednesday Programs (Instagram Post (Square) - 2

BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music has added to its diverse Appalachian performing arts programming this year with a new First Wednesday Workshop Series, beginning with a Thumbpicking Workshop with Brooks Forsyth at 7 p.m. on March 1.

The series is presented with support from the Watauga Arts Council. All workshops in the series begin at 7 p.m., and registration is required. A $10 donation is suggested. Visit mountainhomemusic.org and find the “Workshops” tab to register. Many of the workshop artists will also perform as part of the Mountain Home Music concerts series.

