The High Country in the Blue Ridge is home to a number of local art galleries and artists, both of which strive to showcase the rich history of art in the Appalachian Mountains.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted several local galleries to close to the public while artists either worked from home or in their studios to create fresh items for visitors to enjoy throughout the summer.
Nth Degree Gallery in Boone announced its closure until further notice in March. Senior member at the gallery, Brian Lee said, “Art gatherings are food for the soul. It is sad that when we need it the most, we’re going on a hard-and-fast diet.”
As of June 1, some galleries have reopened while others are still closed. For the most updated information regarding art gallery hours and procedures, contact individual galleries.
Ashe County
￼ Acorn Gallery
103 Long Street, West Jefferson
(336) 246-3388
The Acorn Gallery in West Jefferson showcases a number of styles of art from photo-realism to impressionism to plein air. Curator and owner, Raney Rodgers has taught art in public schools and to private students. Art is available to order online along with requesting commissions. Visit the gallery website to learn more.
￼ Ashe Custom Framing
and Gallery
105 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-2218
Visit Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, which has been in the High Country for more than 18 years, to have a piece professionally framed or to find the perfect art for your home in the gallery. Store hours from April through December are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. From January through March, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
￼ CatchLight Gallery
118 N. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-1551
CatchLight Gallery is a photo gallery nestled in the mountains of Ashe County. Exhibited work changes every month, and artists always try to work a day in the gallery in order to meet-and-greet customers. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays.
￼ Cher Shaffer Studio Gallery
676 S. Main Street, West Jefferson
(336) 385-6001
Cher Shaffer is a self-taught artist, who has compiled a gallery of nationally known original folk art, outsider art, antiques and collectibles located in West Jefferson.
To learn more about current and upcoming exhibits, call the gallery or visit its Facebook page.
￼ Florence Thomas Art School
10 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-3827
The Florence Art School Gallery hosts an open studio every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. in the downtown West Jefferson studio space. This is a non-instructional, informal time to enjoy working and meeting other artists. Membership is $50 annually. Artists and the public are welcome. Visit the gallery website for more information.
￼ Originals Only Gallery
3-B N. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 846-1636
This gallery features original works of art by two of Ashe County’s artists: Joan Stiles Bell and Susan Van Wyk. It also features handcrafted folk art trees and wood furniture by Elijah Holman, plus North Carolina pottery and a large collection of fine scarves, bags and textiles from around the world. Prints by Lenore de Pree.
Originals Only is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and by appointment.
￼ Quilt Square Girls
5 E. Second Street, West Jefferson
(336) 385-0196
The shop has an eclectic array of artists including photographers, fiber artists, jewelry, pottery, hand forged knives and carpenters. Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sunday. Call or visit the website for more information.
￼ R.T. Morgan Art Gallery
and Glass by Camille
120 N. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 246-3328
Internationally known artist/co-owner R.T. Morgan is very diverse with his art. On display are stainless steel sculptures and wall hangings for outdoors and interiors ranging from 2 to 12 feet, incorporating different materials and styles.
Camille has been a self-taught stained glass artist since 1986, discovering a world of talent within herself. She made simple sun catchers in her early years and now creates original door panels, window panels and even three dimensional stained glass wall hangings.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Call for private viewings anytime.
￼ Stephen Shoemaker Gallery
113 S. Jefferson Avenue,
West Jefferson
(336) 877-7642
Stephen Sharpe Shoemaker is a detailed artist located in downtown West Jefferson in Ashe County. Visitors to the gallery will find giclées, lithographs, puzzles and original works available for sale. Commissioned work also available.
Call the gallery or visit its website for more information.
Avery County
￼ 87 Ruffin Street Gallery
87 Ruffin Street, Linville
(828) 737-0420
87 Ruffin Street Gallery is located next to the Old Hampton Store, Barbeque & Tavern on Highway 221 in Linville. The gallery features the work of local and regional folk artists, potters, figural wood carvers, glass artists and painters. The gallery also carries furniture handcrafted by local artists from local woods. 87 Ruffin Street is housed in the original 1921 Hampton residence and joins the adjacent barn. Demonstration artists are often at the gallery.
The gallery is closed Monday through Wednesday, and its hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Gallery hours change with the season, so call the gallery or visit its website or Facebook page for the current schedule.
￼ BE Artists Gallery
The Historic Banner Elk School
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
BE Artists Gallery is a cooperative of artists who have joined to open a gallery of fine arts and crafts in Banner Elk. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit the gallery website for current featured artists and displays.
￼ Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy 105 S., Banner Elk
(828) 963-4288
Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy 105 south in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 a.m.until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about gallery workshops, artists or exhibitions call (828) 963-4288.
￼ Clark Gallery
393 Shawneehaw Avenue S.,
Banner Elk
(828) 898-2095
Chris Clark has been representing fine art for fourteen years. As a painter himself, he is sensitive to both the artists and clients’ needs. The gallery represents a wide range of American artists from regional to national acclaim, and is active with American auction houses, acquiring a collection of older works that are not by artists represented in the gallery, as well as found objects.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday. To learn more, visit the gallery’s website or Facebook page.
￼ Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery
205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore
(828) 733-3144
The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors and fine craft persons. A portion of all proceeds benefit the children of Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
Gallery hours are from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
￼Maggie Black Pottery
112 Clubhouse Drive, Hwy 105,
Banner Elk
(828) 773-2459
Maggie’s pottery has gained an enthusiastic audience at galleries state-wide and at juried craft and music festivals. For the past ten years she has also been teaching in the same program where she developed her skills, the ASU Craft Enrichment program.
Maggie Black Pottery is located at Shops at Mill Ridge on Highway 105 in Banner Elk. Here she may be found throwing pots on her wheel in the back of the upstairs gallery, or downstairs, glazing and firing.
Gallery art is displayed on the gallery’s website.
￼ Mountain Blue Gallery
151 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk
(828) 898-4477
Mountain Blue Gallery is located in the heart of Banner Elk, featuring fine art from renowned local and regional artists and master craftsmen. The gallery represents more than 30 artists offering a diverse selection styles and mediums including original encaustics, oils, acrylics, ceramics, jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
￼ Sally Nooney Gallery
7143 N.C.-194, Banner Elk
(828) 963-7347
Sally Nooney Gallery offers unique glass sculptures to brighten a garden or entrance, and beautiful new paintings ready to grace homes. Find Sally Nooney Gallery on Highway 194 midway between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
￼ Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5214
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s features large paintings by artist Kent Paulette. As they enter the gallery, visitors will see paintings of animals that once roamed the area such as elk and wolves. They might hear live music coming from the next room which is dedicated to pop art portraits of famous musicians. The upstairs gallery features Paulette’s paintings of dancing female figures and abstract mountain landscapes.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Watauga County
￼ Alta Vista Gallery
2839 Broadstone Road, Valle Crucis
(828) 963-5247
In its 29th year, Alta Vista Gallery shows more than 100 artists in all media specializing in mountain landscapes. The gallery is constantly receiving new landscape paintings by award-winning artists. View images of paintings on the gallery’s Facebook page @AltaVistaGallery.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Sundays.
￼ Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden
and Gallery
9600 Linville Falls Highway,
Linville Falls
(828) 765-6226
Visitors are welcome to visit the gallery five days a week. Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to walk the grounds, sit under the trees and discover works inside the gallery. All the artwork exhibited both inside and outside are available for purchase, from small works for interiors to large scale outdoor works.
￼ Art Cellar Gallery
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
(828) 898-5175
A High Country arts destination for more than two decades, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Highway 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
￼ Blowing Rock Art
& History Museum
159 Ginny Stevens Lane,
Blowing Rock
(828) 295-9099
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is a hub of artistry and entertainment in the heart of the High Country. BRAHM offers annual membership and weekly and monthly events.
Visitors can visit the gallery’s website and follow @brmuseum on social media to view a variety of videos, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, art lessons geared towards youth and more.
The museum’s regular hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, year-round, and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May through October. See a full list of gallery events online at https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, BRAHM is showcasing programming virtually through BRAHM at Home. More information can be found on its website.
￼ Blowing Rock Frameworks
& Gallery
7539 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock
(828) 295-0041
Located off of Hwy. 321 in Blowing Rock, Blowing Rock Frameworks & Gallery has been providing the highest quality fine art and framing to the High Country and surrounding areas for more than 25 years. Tim Miller founded the shop in 1994 and pursued furthering his education in the art of framing by gaining the accolades of Certified Picture Framer and Guild Commended Framer.
With an emphasis on landscapes, the gallery represents numerous and well-known local and contemporary artists.
Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found on Facebook and Instagram under the handle @brframeworks.
￼ Blue Ridge ArtSpace
377 Shadowline Drive, Boone
(828) 264-1789
The Blue Ridge ArtSpace has four galleries that are filled monthly with locally created artwork. To learn about current or upcoming exhibits, visit the gallery’s website at www.watauga-arts.org.
The gallery is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1:30-5:30 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Ridge ArtSpace is showcasing local talent each week at 7 p.m. on the gallery’s Facebook page.
￼ Bolick and Traditions Pottery
1155 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(828) 295-6128
In 2019, Bolick and Traditions Pottery welcomed Pete and Kim McWhirter to the shop/gallery in Blowing Rock. Pete and Kim are second-generation potters and have a shop near the South Toe River valley near Mt. Mitchell.
The shop also carries locally made soaps and candles by Mary Ferrell, jewelry by Melissa Cox of the Vintage Locket and The Artist Jay of Greensboro.
The store hosts two wood kiln openings and various other events throughout the year. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
￼ Crown Gallery
1153 Main Street., Blowing Rock
(828) 818-0008
Crown Gallery is proud to represent exceptional local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, each offering a unique style. The gallery has been designed with a relaxed atmosphere to comfortably view the ever-changing collection.
Gallery owners, James Selby Rue and Carolyn Crocker-Rue, bring many years of combined experience in the field of art to their roles as curators of original fine art by an exceptional roster of mid-career professional artists.
￼ Doe Ridge Pottery
585 W. King Street #D, Boone
(828) 264-1127
Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery is the home of Master Craftsman Bob Meier as well as a number of other fine potters from the High Country such as Becki Henderson-Gow, Carol King, Cindy Pacileo, Claire Lenahan, Connie Cox, Gene Arnold, Latonna Bowman, Millie Goodnight, Nathan Fields, Nancy Graham, Patti Carmen-Whitehead and Stephanie Welden.
Each artists brings their own unique personality and creative gifting to the art of ceramics, providing an array of both functional and decorative pieces.
￼ Hands Gallery
543 W King Street, Boone
(828) 262-1970
The gallery, open for more than 45 years, offers a selection of jewelry, fiber, baskets, pottery, photos, gourds, woodblock prints, soaps, mosaics, stained glass, wrought iron, wooden bowls, furniture and many other hand-crafted items. Hands Gallery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All members live within 50 miles of the gallery, and the gallery has consignment from other parts of the state.
￼ Jones House Community Center
604 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 268-6280
Each month a new artist or organization presents their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and is featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception.
The Jones House gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Jones House website for the 2019 gallery schedule.
￼ Martin House Gallery
1098 Main Street, Blowing Rock
(336) 508-2828
The Historic Martin House located in the heart of Blowing Rock has been showcasing some of the region’s most established and talented artist for over 30 years.
The gallery offers free delivery and installation as well as after hour showings.
Visit the Martin House Gallery website to see artists and available work. Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram @martinhousegallery.
The gallery also offers showings after hours by request (336) 508-2828.
￼ Nth Degree Gallery
683 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 919-6919
The Nthº Gallery and Studios is a not-for-profit, member and donation-supported art venue serving as an incubator for emerging and established artists in the Boone area. The gallery’s season spans the entire year with shows taking place on the first Friday of every month.
The space also features six studio rooms and seven active artists who use the space to create their own work and also contribute to the operation of the gallery.
￼ Turchin Center
for the Visual Arts
423 W. King Street, Boone
(828) 262-3017
The Turchin Center, located on King Street in Boone, has seven galleries with changing contemporary art exhibition and is the largest facility of its kind in the region.
The gallery is free and open to the public. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, and Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about exhibitions and programs, visit tcva.org or call (828) 262-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.