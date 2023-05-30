Motorcycle riders enjoy taking on the challenging curves and mountain back roads that are plentiful across the mountains of North Carolina. Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties offer up some of the finest scenery and weather for riders to enjoy on their trips through the High Country.

In 2022, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce debuted the Devil’s Stairs ride that covers 118 miles of highway in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties in North Carolina and Johnson County, Tennessee. The ride starts and ends in a big loop in downtown West Jefferson.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.