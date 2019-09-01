For more than 70 years, Mystery Hill has dazzled visitors of all ages with its gravitational anomalies, Native American artifact collections and much more. From balls rolling up hill, Bubblerama, optical illusions and more, visitors and locals alike return to 129 Mystery Hill Lane, along U.S. 321 north of Blowing Rock.
“We’ve got lots of new stuff this year,” said Matthew Underwood, third generation caretaker of Mystery Hill. “Tomahawk Hill is growing and expanding.”
“It’s a fun, roadside American-Appalachian experience,” Underwood said.
In 2019, new additions were added on such as outdoor tomahawk throwing and Front Porch Eats, featuring Hole Lotta Donuts out of West Jefferson, plus Appalachia Cookie Company cookies, coffee from Hatchet Coffee and Java Rocks Coffee Shop.
Currently, Mystery Hill is home to nine attractions. The show stopper is the natural gravitational anomaly where visitors can lean forward like Michael Jackson, or a younger child can for a few seconds be taller than their older sibling.
The Hall of Mystery lets guests enjoy optical illusions and hands-on science activities, Bubblerama lets people feel what it’s like to be in a bubble for a few seconds and the Moon Mullin’s Native American Artifacts Museum is home to more than 250,000 artifacts and features frontier tomahawk throwing, wood-bow archery, knife throwing and Cherokee blow darts.
Starting in September, Underwood said a new experience is coming to Mystery Hill, called “firefly evenings,” in which only Tomahawk Hill will be open starting at 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. or later, with lights and campfires with s’mores.
Also featured at Mystery Hill is the 1903 Dougherty House Museum, which was the home to the founders of Appalachian State University. Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photo Parlour lets guests figuratively step into a time machine to the 19th century and dress up like their ancestors from more than 100 years ago.
The Appalachian Fossil and Dinosaur Museum features thousands of dinosaur fossils on display, including a T-Rex skull.
Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine offers indoor and outdoor flumes where visitors can keep the gemstones they find.
Underwood said that part of the reason for adding Front Porch Eats in summer 2019 was that the average stay length was increasing to several hours, with visitors now enjoying as many of the attractions as possible.
“When you have nine unique attractions, there’s something everyone in the family will enjoy,” Underwood said.
With most of the attractions indoors or under cover, Mystery Hill is a great bad weather location.
The attraction’s winter hours, which run September through May, will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, visit www.mysteryhill.com or call (828) 264-2792.
History of the HillMystery Hill and the strange phenomena that occur date back to the early part of the 20th century when William Hundson, the original owner of the land, first discovered oddities about the place.
Hudson operated an old cider mill on one end of the plot of land where an old wooden platform stood. A pair of identical twins worked at the cider mill, and Hudson noticed that despite being the same height, the twin who stood on the north end of the platform always looked taller. Visitors can still experience the Mystery Platform today.
Hudson also noticed that the trees in his apple orchard grew toward the north, directly into the prevailing winds. And the apples the fell from the trees appeared to roll uphill on the old walking path.
In 1957, Buford Stamey and Rondia J. Underwood were looking to build a restaurant in the High Country and considered Mystery Hill as a prime location. Throughout their tour of the property, Hudson explained the strange phenomena associated with the unique location. It appeared that the gravitational pull on the side of the mountain caused unusual things to happen.
Underwood purchased the entire operation in 1958 and it has been a source of wonder and amazement to visitors ever since.
