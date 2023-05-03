BOONE — Members of the High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America will place American Flags on hundreds of veterans' graves at Mount Lawn Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

To prepare for the Memorial Day event, members from MOAA met on Saturday, April 15 — in conjunction with members of the Appalachian State University ROTC Scabbard and Blade Club — at Mount Lawn Cemetery to place marking decals on the tombstones of local military veterans. The purpose of placing the decals on the gravesites was to help identify who the veterans were and where they were buried. The placement is part of a new MOAA program initiative called “Flags Over Our High Country Veterans.”

