BOONE — Members of the High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America will place American Flags on hundreds of veterans' graves at Mount Lawn Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
To prepare for the Memorial Day event, members from MOAA met on Saturday, April 15 — in conjunction with members of the Appalachian State University ROTC Scabbard and Blade Club — at Mount Lawn Cemetery to place marking decals on the tombstones of local military veterans. The purpose of placing the decals on the gravesites was to help identify who the veterans were and where they were buried. The placement is part of a new MOAA program initiative called “Flags Over Our High Country Veterans.”
Now, on Saturday, May 27, members can quickly identify the graves of veterans at Mount Lawn to place the American Flag.
“What we are doing here today is to prepare for a chapter and community event for Memorial Day,” stated High Country Chapter President Frankie Groff. “Today, we are identifying where the veterans are buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery as their final resting place. In another month, on May 27, our chapter members, along with local volunteers, will place the American Flag on each site, to honor their service and to keep their memory alive.”
The group plans to continue this every year and plan to help guide other cemeteries to do this in the future. While the group has enough volunteers, the community is welcome to go to Mount Lawn Cemetery and watch the event unfold. The group identified more than 600 veterans’ graves. The flags will stay up for approximately a week before the group goes back and picks them back up.
The High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America comprises local active duty, retired, and former military officers and surviving spouses who seek to serve all veterans, and their families, regardless of rank and service affiliation. The High Country Chapter was responsible for initiating and erecting the Watauga County Veterans’ Memorial on King Street in downtown Boone.
Additionally, the Chapter continues to host the Memorial Day of Remembrance and Veterans’ Day Celebration at the Boone Mall. These two events have been held for the last 15 years with the support and partnership of the Boone Mall, Watauga Community Band, local businesses and the community.
The Chapter is honored to be able to initiate this new project to remember and recognize those who have served our country.
As a reminder, all are welcome to attend the upcoming Memorial Day of Remembrance at Boone Mall on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.