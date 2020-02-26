Mental health is too often not talked about and proves to be a silent struggle for many due to the stigma surrounding it. However, when conditions such as anxiety and depression are left untreated, those affected have difficulty completing daily activities.
AppHealthCare acknowledges mental health as a top priority in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties based on the results of their annual State of the County health reports conducted.
In an effort to combat mental illnesses, AppHealthCare offers brief, solution-focused screening and consultation for depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and other behavioral health concerns.
These screening services are offered at their Alleghany and Ashe Office locations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.
According to AppHealthCare, common mental health issues they treat in their offices are anxiety and depression.
AppHealthCare’s school-based health center, Top Dog Clinic, is accessible to all middle school students in Ashe County and has an on-site Behavioral Health Clinician to work with youth.
The Assessment, Support, and Counseling Center is a valuable program that supports Alleghany and Ashe County School students by addressing mental and behavioral health.
As the schools’ mental health program, the ASC Center works closely with schools and local partners, according to AppHealthCare.
“There are things we can all do to care for our mental health like eating healthy, exercising, managing stress, getting routine medical exams, having healthy relationships and getting sufficient sleep,” said Marisa Schorr, Behavioral Health Specialist at AppHealthCare.
We can all do our part to prevent suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Prevention Suicide Lifeline at (1-800) 273-8255 or visit the website at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
The National Prevention Suicide Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness, according to NAMI.
A brief video is available on their website depicting the 10 warning signs of mental illness. These include feeling sad and withdrawn for an extended period of time, severe mood swings, intense worrying and sudden unexplained fear.
According to NAMI, Mental health conditions often begin to develop in young children. Because they’re still learning how to identify and talk about thoughts and emotions, their most obvious symptoms are behavioral. Symptoms of developing mental health conditions in children may include changes in school performance, excessive worry or anxiety such as fighting to avoid going to bed or school, hyperactive behavior, frequent nightmares, disobedience or temper tantrums.
NAMI provides additional information along with the video for viewers to reference along with locations for diagnosis and treatment options. A free, nationwide peer-support service called the NAMI HelpLine is available.
The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 am–6 pm, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org.
