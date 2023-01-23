BOONE — On Tuesday, Jan. 18 the Watauga County district-level middle school basketball teams took on the Providence Academy Knights. Watauga’s girl’s team won comfortably 38-21 while the boys narrowly lost a 50-44 battle.
Girls
In first matchup, the Wolverine girls smothered Providence to go up 4-0 early. Watauga players Stephanie Morales-Mendez, Blair Haines, Izzy Mohr and Peyton Isaacs all helped their squad blanket the Knights early on with key steals, blocks and rebounds. Haines was the only scorer in the first, earning four points on the way to ending the night with a game-high 16.
In the second quarter, Providence got on the scoreboard, but the Wolverines kept their offense going strong. Isaacs netted a few layups and Haines hit another jumper as Watauga took the 12-5 halftime lead.
The game opened up after the break as the staunch Knights defense started conceding buckets in transition to the Wolverines. Five Watauga girls hit shots in the third quarter — Haines, Mia Mitchell, Charlie Mattox, Presli Wood and Paige Schuman. The home team only allowed the Knights six points in the third, as the game went into the final quarter with the Wolverines up 26-11.
Watauga played the fourth quarter with totally different lineups but got the same results. Emma McGuire, Lilly Wilson and Quinn Haines all got on the scoresheet, as the Wolverines closed out the game with a 38-21 win, rising to 12-2 on the season.
Boys
The boys game started off evenly, with both squads probing the other sides defenses, although Watauga tended to settle for jump shots in several possessions during the opening quarter. The Wolverines defense was solid however, and kept them to within a single point by the end of the first, 9-8. Colby Whiteside had five points to help keep the score close, on his way to scoring a game-high 13.
The second quarter saw the game open up somewhat with multiple transition buckets from both teams. For Watauga, Aiden Amason (11 points on the night) hit his second 3-point shot, while JJ Everett (7 points) and Mason Tate (5 points) got in the scorebook as well. The scoreboard at halftime showed the Wolverines trailing, 24-22.
Coming out of the break, Providence put Watauga on their back heels for much of the third quarter as the Knights consistently attacked the rim and got shots to fall. Meanwhile on their end, the Wolverines manufactured good looks, but could not convert them as often as the Knights. Everett knocked down a clutch 3-point shot to stem the bleeding, while Hunter Townsend netted his first points of the game in the third quarter. Watauga was down 38-30 heading into the final period,
Far from being disheartened, however, the Wolverines mounted a comeback attempt, but their efforts were stymied by Providence, who became “foul-happy” in the fourth quarter. No easy baskets were available for Watauga as whenever a Wolverine was about to shoot a layup, they were often hacked on the shot. The Knights’ leading scorer — Case Freeman — drained two 3-pointers in the quarter on his way to a team-high 12 points.
To their credit, Watauga proved adept at landing free throws during the final frame as Everett, Amason and Blake Bance collectively went 6 of 7 from the line. Whiteside hit two more shots, while Asa Privette and Caleb Ogden tallied their first made shots of the game too. Despite their efforts, the Wolverines fell 50-44 to Providence at the final buzzer, dropping to a 7-8 record on the season.
Watauga girls 38
Providence girls 21
Blair Haines — 16 points, 1 ast, 6 stl, 2 blk
Charlie Maddox — 4 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
Presli Wood — 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Peyton Isaacs — 4 pts
Paige Shuman — 2 pts, 1 reb, 3 stl
Mia Mitchell — 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Emma McGuire — 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl
Lilly Wilson — 2 pts
Izzy Mohr — 1 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl
Quinn Haines — 1 pt, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Stephanie Morales-Mendez — 3 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Sophia Stull — 1 reb, 1 ast
Charlotte Moretz — 1 reb, 1 ast
Watauga boys 44
Providence boys 50
Boys Scoring (no other stats provided)
Colby Whiteside — 13 points
Aiden Amason — 11 points
JJ Everett — 7 points
Mason Tate — 5 points
Asa Privette — 2 points
Blake Bance — 2 points
Caleb Ogden — 2 points
Hunter Townsend — 2 points
