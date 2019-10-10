In what is considered by many to be a long-overdue honor, guitarist and banjo picker Merle Watson will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 17.
Along with Watson, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will also induct the Grammy Award-winning blues artist Elizabeth Cotton; producer, musician and songwriter Mitch Easter; hip hop producer 9th Wonder; and Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist and actor Big Daddy Kane. The venue, founded in 1994, is located in Kannapolis.
Merle Watson is a local legend in the Boone, Deep Gap and Wilkesboro region of Western North Carolina. He is the son of Doc Watson, a local music hero who is known the world over and whose statue is located in downtown Boone as the corner of King Street and Depot Street.
Doc Watson began performing in the 1940s and became popular in the 1960s when the folk music boom adopted him and his clean and true mountain music. He became one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in American roots music history due to his lead guitar playing. His guitar style developed due to a combination of necessity and his inventive and open-minded talent. When his band performed for a dance one evening, Watson tried to play the lead fiddle melodies on his guitar when the fiddler didn’t show up for the gig. That sparked an innovation with the six-string that opened up the guitar for generations to come.
Eddy Merle Watson did not become interested in music until he was about 15 years old. At that time, in 1964, his father Doc was touring the country and did not realize that his son had been bitten by the musical bug on his own.
Nancy Watson is Doc’s daughter and Merle’s sister, and she remembers life in the Watson home this way:
“Lord no, Daddy didn’t force music on us,” said Nancy Watson. “Well, we were always singing around the house, and he was always playing around the house. And, Mama was always singing around the house, and I sung all of the time. From the time I could talk, I went around singing all of the time when I was playing. Mama and Daddy sung harmony together. One time, when he came back from New York, Dad brought back Merle some bongos and me a melodica. Within a few minutes after he gave it to me, I went out and sat down on the front porch and just started playing, ‘Hand in Hand with Jesus.’ Daddy got so excited he bought me an antique upright piano. Of course, it wasn’t considered an antique then. It was just a second-hand piano. Merle could play the bongos pretty good, but he never really got into it until later.”
Soon, Merle discovered the guitar.
“I was 11 when I started to play the melodica, and Merle was 15 when he started playing the guitar,” said Nancy Watson. “Of course, I think he got some drums when he was 14 or something. He was into bands like the Allman Brothers, the Ventures and the Animals.”
On the great album “Doc Watson and David Holt — Legacy,” where Watson and Holt sit around with a bunch of instruments and perform while telling Doc’s life story, the year 1964 is brought up. That is when Doc’s manager Ralph Rinzler set him up to do his first-ever solo tour. At the same time, Rinzler gave Doc some news from back here in Deep Gap.
“In 1964, I did my first solo concert tour and Ralph called me just before I left Los Angeles,” said Watson, on the “Going Solo” track on the Legacy album. “He called me from my house and said, ‘I have some news for you. You ain’t going to believe it.’ I said, ‘Well, if it’s bad, lay it on me anyhow. What is it?’ He said, ‘It ain’t bad. Merle is learning the guitar. Rosa Lee (Doc’s wife and Merle’s mother) showed him his first chords, and he just took it and went with it.’ At the end of June of that year, Merle went with me to the Berkeley Folk Festival and played back up guitar to every lick I played onstage. I asked him, I said, ‘Son, how did you feel out there in front of 12,000 people?’ He said, ‘I wanted to run. It was scary.’ I said, ‘I’m awful glad you didn’t.’ That was the first trip that Merle did with me, and he was 15 then. He learned to play music much faster than I did.”
It was at that festival that Merle Watson discovered the finger-picking style of Mississippi John Hurt, which influenced him greatly. Merle began to tour with his father the next year in 1966, all the while earning his high school degree via a correspondence course.
Merle’s abilities continued to grow, and then around 1969 or so the Allman Brothers Band appeared on the scene. With the sound of the first album by the group that Merle heard, he became infatuated by the slide guitar playing of band leader Duane Allman.
The great bluegrass and rock singer John Cowan was a key part of the legendary band in the 1970s that led by Sam Bush and known as New Grass Revival. Cowan spent a lot of time with Merle Watson back in the day.
“Merle was ate up with the Allman Brothers,” remembers Cowan. “Back in the mid-1970s, we’d get together and trade music that we were digging. We’d turn him on to the Dixie Dregs and stuff and he really dug that. We were really listening to some crazy stuff back then. We were even listening to the Mahavishnu Orchestra. Merle was just completely down with the Allman Brothers, though. That’s all there is to it. He just loved it. I don’t know who turned him on to them. It wasn’t us. It might have been Joe Smothers or some of the guys in the band Frosty Morn. But, he was all about it. He loved Duane Allman.”
Unfortunately, Merle Watson died in a tractor accident in 1985. He was only 36 years of age. Still, his influence and accomplishments were impressive. Along with his father Doc, the duo won two Grammy Awards in the 1970s for Best Country Instrumental Performance and for Best Ethnic and Traditional Recording. A year after his death, the world renowned music festival MerleFest was created in his honor.
Merle’s parents, Doc and Rosa Lee Watson, would outlive their son by 27 years with both leaving this world in 2012.
For those who want to hear the power and beauty of Merle and Doc Watson at their peak, listen to the medley “Nancy Rowland/Old Joe Clark” on the Owlsey Stanley-produced live recording from 1974 called “Doc and Merle Watson — Never The Same Way Once.” The father and son’s dual lead guitar riffs on the cut are amazing.
More information on the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame can be found at northcarolinamusichalloffame.org.
